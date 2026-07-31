Penn State Signs New Sponsorship Deal, Though Not For Jersey Patch

Penn State announced a new corportate partnership in late July, though not for a jersey patch deal that is coming soon. Penn State and grocery chain GIANT announced a multi-year deal that will make GIANT the "official grocery partner" of Penn State sports.

Through the deal, GIANT will serve as the first "cornerstone partner" of the renovated Beaver Stadium, a designation that will include a named gate sponsorship, premium signage at the stadium and Pegula Ice Arena and pregame football and basketball promotions.

Penn State also said that the deal contains an NIL component, as GIANT will use Nittany Lions athletes to "support local store openings and its extensive community programs across the region." GIANT further becomes the presenting sponsor of Penn State Sports Camps and the Penn State Cub Club kids program. The Penn State-GIANT deals runs through 2032.

“We’re welcoming GIANT into the Penn State family at this transformative moment for our athletic department with the renovation of West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium,” Daniel Solomon, Vice President, Corporate Partnerships at Penn State Sports Enterprises, said in a statement. “Naming GIANT as our first cornerstone partner marks a significant milestone and we’re especially excited to introduce their presence within the stadium through our first gate entitlement, creating a bold, visible connection with Nittany Lion fans on game day.

"This partnership also represents the first of many new and innovative opportunities for brands to join us at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium as we reimagine what’s possible for partners and fans alike.”

A digital rendering of the renovated West Side of Penn State's Beaver Stadium, scheduled for completion in 2027. | Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

The new sponsorship deal with GIANT is part of what Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft called $1 billion in guaranteed athletics contracts. The largest of those deals took effect July 1, when Penn State began its $300 million apparel and equipment contract with adidas.

However, the deal witbh GIANT is not for a new jersey patch that Penn State athletes would wear on their uniforms. Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said that he is performing his "due diligence" on a patch deal that would add branding to Penn State's uniforms for the first time.

Ohio State and Notre Dame recently announced lucrative patch deals with JPMorganChase and SoFI, respectively, as college athletic departments seek more revenue opportunities. Penn State's jersey patch is coming, though Kraft wouldn't provide a timeline.

"We are exploring it all, " Kraft said at Big Ten Football Media Days. "We’re doing our due diligence on what the real value is. Ovbiously I believe our jerseys are the most iconic in all of sport. But this is the new reality. We have to find other avenues to generate more revenue, and this is a very, very valuable asset. But we have to move cautiously in that space."

A new Penn State football uniform is introduced with adidas gear. | Will Horstman | Penn State on SI

With the GIANT partnership, select regional stores will sell official Penn State merchandise. Penn State Sports Enterprises, an arm of multimedia rights holder PlayFly, put together the deal.

“Bringing together two iconic brands with deep roots in Pennsylvania creates a powerful connection grounded in shared values and a mutual commitment to our customers and fans,” John MacDonald, chief marketing officer for The GIANT Company, said in a statement. “Our longstanding relationship with Penn State reflects a natural alignment, from the communities we serve to the passion of our respective fanbases, and we’re proud to continue growing that partnership with Penn State Sports Enterprises in ways that strengthen both brands and deliver meaningful impact locally.”

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