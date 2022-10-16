Penn State Slides in the Polls After Loss at Michigan

The college football pollsters met Penn State's 24-point loss to Michigan with a corresponding drop in the rankings.

Penn State (5-1) fell six spots to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll following its 41-17 loss at Michigan. The Lions had reached No. 10 after starting the season 5-0. But Michigan, which moved up to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll, improved its record to 8-5 against Penn State when both teams are ranked.

Further, Penn State fell two spots to No. 14 in the ESPN College Football Power Index. The index gives Penn State a 2.8 percent chance of winning its remaining regular-season games.

Penn State will host Minnesota on Saturday for the annual White Out game. But for the first time since 2016, ESPN's College GameDay will not be at the White Out. ESPN announced Saturday that GameDay will originate from the Oregon-UCLA game.

