Penn State Spring Football Update: What We're Hearing About the Nittany Lions
Penn State turns toward the final week of spring practice with a lot on its mind. The transfer portal is open, the roster is in flux and two new coaches are sorting through their position groups. Meanwhile, Beaver Stadium gets a construction pause, though it nevertheless will host a "non-traditional" Blue-White spring game April 26.
What to watch as spring practice concludes? Let's catch up with Penn State football.
A quiet portal period so far
Penn State has lost just three scholarship players so far in the April portal window, led by offensive lineman J.B. Nelson and linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson. Both are consequential departures for a team with championship aspirations. Depth wins titles, and Nelson and Robinson were key in that respect.
Penn State also hasn't dipped into the portal for an inbound player yet. The Nittany Lions notably hosted former Syracuse receiver Trebor Pena, who led the ACC with 84 receptions last season. Pena apparently ran out of negotiating room at Syracuse, as coach Fran Brown said in a radio interview, which makes Penn State a less likely destination.
But Franklin wouldn't invite Pena to State College without having legitimate interest. Penn State upgraded its player-retention budget but has been deliberate about paying high-priced portal talent. If Pena signs with Penn State, that would signal a new commitment to talent acquisition.
This week in the portal, watch the running back position. Penn State has six scholarship backs on the roster, with a seventh scheduled to enroll after spring drills. That's a huge commitment to one position. Regarding inbound players, the Nittany Lions remain interested in defensive tackle and safety.
Where is Jim Knowles in the evaluation process?
By hiring Jim Knowles from Ohio State, Franklin made a bold statement to college football. But on the field this spring, Knowles has been quiet and deliberate. As Franklin said, "Jim, he's a man of few words."
Knowles has spent this spring evaluating Penn State's defensive personnel, which has impressed him so far. The coordinator singled out Penn State's cornerbacks and defensive ends as positional highlights. That bodes well for the 4-2-5 base defense Knowles intends to play and the potential hybrid end/linebacker position he could deploy.
“I love the way we cover. Our corners are aggressive and talented, and I've been really impressed with that,” Knowles said recently after practice in State College. “Up front, I think there's a lot of depth and a lot of guys there, and they're all kind of fighting for playing time. With Dani [Dennis-Sutton] and Zane [Durant] not having gone a whole lot, it’s giving guys a lot of chances.”
Knowles also field-tested several defensive tackles this spring, with Alonzo Ford Jr. recovering from a late-season injury and the veteran Durant getting limited reps. However, this remains a spot where Penn State still is looking for at least one primary contributor. It remains a portal position of interest.
What to make of the receiver competition?
Penn State has so much untested talent here after losing its top two receivers, Harrison Wallace III and Omari Evans, to the portal in January. Which is why Franklin is trying to test the group as much as possible this spring.
"We still need some of those guys on the roster take the next step," Franklin said recently.
Transfer receivers Devonte Ross and Kyron Hudson appear to have assimilated well, and freshman Koby Howard has won some praise as a potential play-now wideout. Franklin called Howard "refined" earlier this spring.
The Blue-White Game will provide an interesting litmus test of the position. Knowles is unlikely to run much more than man coverage, giving Penn State's receivers an opportunity to demonstrate their proficiency in getting a step off the line of scrimmage, running precise routes and giving the quarterbacks reliable targets. The receivers should be a prime showase of the final spring practice.
The duel for QB2
Penn State's spring game won't settle the backup quarterback position but could give the coaching staff a reason to lean in one direction. Franklin has said that the competition between Ethan Grunkemeyer and Jaxon Smolik will "go on for a while," but the Blue-White Game represents a return of sorts for Smolik, who was injured last spring and missed the 2024 season.
Franklin said he expected Smolik to show some rust post-injury but hasn't seen much. Smolik and Grunkemeyer aren't just competing for the No. 2 spot; they're also looking toward 2026, when the starting job will be open.
"Jaxon has done a heck of a job," Franklin said. "We didn’t really know coming off injury where he would be, but both of them are doing really well. And that’s not coach speak. They’re both doing very, very well."
Penn State will host the Blue-White Game at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Beaver Stadium.