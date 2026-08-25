Penn State-USC Is the Perfect Pick for the 2026 White Out

There's finally a date for the 2026 Penn State White Out, and the Big Ten and its network partners made the right call. Penn State will host USC for the annual White Out on Oct. 10 at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night.

Since Penn State announced its 2026 football schedule, the Trojans' visit to Beaver Stadium has been primed for the annual White Out game. USC is the marquee opponent on Penn State's seven-game home schedule, in terms of brand and talent.

USC went 9-4 and finished 20th in the final AP Top 25 poll last season after falling in overtime to TCU in the Alamo Bowl. Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn left the Trojans before the bowl game to become the defensive coordinator at his alma mater.

USC, ranked four spots above Penn State at No. 14 in the preseason AP Top 25, returns quarterback Jayden Maiava from an offense that led the Big Ten in passing yards per game (296) and total yards per game (465.5) and ranked third in scoring (35.8 points). USC's 2026 recruiting class ranked No. 1 in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Head coach Lincoln Riley will lead the Trojans on their first visit to Penn State since 1994, a game the Nittany Lions won 38-14. USC actually made back-to-back trips to Beaver Stadium in 1993 and '94. Penn State is 2-0 at home vs. the Trojans, winning the 1993 game 21-20.

USC leads its series vs. Penn State 6-5, having won three straight games from 2000-16. That includes consecutive Rose Bowl victories in 2008 and 2016. Penn State defeated the Trojans 31-30 in overtime at the Coliseum in 2024.

The next Penn State White Out

Fireworks are seen over Beaver Stadium before the 2025 White game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State will host USC for the 19th official edition of the White Out at Beaver Stadium. The tradition dates to 2004, when Penn State encouraged students to wear white T-shirts for a home game against Purdue. From that small moment, Penn State built one of the biggest events in college football.

After holding primarily student-section events in 2004-05, Penn State hosted the first full-stadium White Out in 2007 against Notre Dame. The Nittany Lions won that game 31-10.

Penn State is 11-7 in full-stadium White Out games, having lost to Oregon in double overtime last year. In 2024, Penn State actually held three White Out games. The athletic department officially announced two, including the College Football Playoff home game vs. SMU in December.

But Penn State fans also held their own spontaneous White Out against Illinois in October 2024. Fans were restless waiting for Washington's November visit, Illinois was 4-0 and the team openly (if understatedly) encouraged the event.

USC will be 13th different program to visit Penn State for a White Out game. Michigan is the most-played opponent with six visits, and Ohio State has played in five White Out games.

Paint it cardinal and gold ✌️ pic.twitter.com/dm3dxuVLzU — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) August 25, 2026

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