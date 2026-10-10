Penn State vs. USC: Live Updates from the White Out at Beaver Stadium

Penn State hosts No. 19 USC in the annual White Out on Saturday, the biggest game of coach Matt Campbell's young tenure with the Nittany Lions. Penn State seeks to avoid a three-game Big Ten losing streak against the Trojans, who are visiting Beaver Stadium for the first time since 1994.

We'll be updating the game live, so follow along tonight for news and commentary. In the meantime, here's how to watch Saturday's game along with our Penn State on SI staff predictions.

Penn State vs. USC injury updates

Four key USC players are questionable tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/g8BHdPnjg7 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 10, 2026

Another Penn State linebacker will miss Saturday's game. Penn State listed Alex Tatsch as out on its Friday-night availability report. Tatsch played the last four games after missing the opener against Marshall.

The linebacker was injured during Penn State's practices ahead of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl. It's unclear whether this injury is related. With Tatsch and fellow linebacker Cam Smith both out for the game, Penn State has an issue behind Tony Rojas, who has been the team's most valuable defensive player.

Campbell said this week that getting Rojas some in-game rest is important for the defense in the fourth quarter. Rojas played a season-high 58 snaps last week against Northwestern and might need to be ready for a bigger workload Saturday.

USC, meanwhile, listed four key players as questionable Friday who will be game-time decisions, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Notable among them is defensive tackle Jide Abasiri, who has 3.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

Tight end Mark Bowman and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart also are game-time decisions. Bowman has 21 catches, two for touchdowns, in a USC offense that spreads the ball. Stewart returned a fumble 48 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in USC's win last week over Washington.

Another player to watch is receiver Trent Mosley, also listed as questionable. The freshman missed the last three games after beginning the season with back-to-back 100-yard games. Mosley also has an 86-yard punt return for a touchdown and is probably the most electric player on USC's roster.

A potentially big night at Beaver Stadium

Fireworks burst over Beaver Stadium before the 2025 White Out game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Oregon Ducks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State says it has distributed more than 110,000 tickets for tonight's White Out game, the most in program history. As a result, Beaver Stadium could host a record crowd for the Trojans, visiting for the first time since 1994.

Nittanyville, the student-run tent city that assembles for every Penn State home game, also was buzzing ahead of the White Out. Though camper numbers were lower than last year, the Nittanyville energy was high, with some students saying they hoped to storm the field following a Penn State victory.

ESPN's Pat McAfee likes Penn State

ESPN GameDay PSU-USC picks:

4 - USC, 1 - Penn State



Pat McAfee: “When USC travels to the Eastern time zone, they’re ass. …Even though Penn State looked terrible, which they certainly have, I think Penn State gets a win over USC at home in the WhiteOut in Happy Valley.” WATCH: pic.twitter.com/8wGNRuzUVc — Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) October 10, 2026

The ESPN College GameDay crew preferred USC, with Pat McAfee holding out as the lone Nittany Lions supporter. Nick Saban, Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit and guest Bryce Young all picked USC, but McAfee noted USC's penchant for playing poorly in the Eastern Time Zone.

"Even though Penn State looked terrible, which they certainly have, I think Penn State gets a win over USC at home in the White Out game up there in Happy Valley,” McAfee said.

More here about how Penn State can beat the Trojans on Saturday night.

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