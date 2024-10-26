Penn State Vs. Wisconsin Availability Report
Penn State released a relatively favorable availability report ahead of its game at Wisconsin on Saturday night, as the Nittany Lions appear to be reasonably healthy to face the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
No. 3 Penn State added one new player to its list of those who are "out," according to the Big Ten availability report released pre-game. Freshman running back Quinton Martin Jr. is out, becoming the third Nittany Lions running back to miss time this season. Redshirt freshman back Cam Wallace is out with a "long-term" injury, which moved Martin into the No. 3 role behind Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. If Penn State uses a third back at Wisconsin, it would be true freshman Corey Smith, who has not played yet this season.
Receiver/punt-returner Kaden Saunders is out again, as are players with "long-term" injuries who have missed multiple games, including safety KJ Winston and tight end Andrew Rappleyea. No Penn State football players re listed as "questionable" on the availability report.
“I think for the most part, we’re in pretty good position,” Franklin said this week of his team's health. “We’ve had some of that kind of throughout the season. We kind of had an initial wave of issues. Kind of got through it, and from that point on, I think we’ve been in pretty good shape.”
Penn State has had some injury issues this season, both short- and long-term, but seems to have benefitted from the bye week following its overtime win at USC. Singleton, linebacker Dom DeLuca and offensive linemen Sal Wormley and Anthony Donkoh, all of whom have missed time this season, are available against the Badgers.
Penn State vs. Wisconsin story lines
Who wins tonight? Our predictions
Game Day guide: How to watch the Nittany Lions and what to expect from the game
Penn State has won five straight against Wisconsin, including the last two at Camp Randall. Here are the keys to a sixth straight Nittany Lions victory in the series.
How red-hot Wisconsin prepared for the Nittany Lions this week
Penn State's Drew Allar is a "different quarterback" this season, NBC's Todd Blackledge says
What's next for Tyler Warren, Penn State's "one of a kind" tight end?
Cornerback Jalen Kimber played at Georgia and Florida before transferring to Penn State. He did so intent on "upholding the tradition" of the Nittany Lions' secondary
A huge Gatorade ad featuring Nicholas Singleton debuted in State College this week. Columnist Ben Jones on what it means
James Franklin is chasing his first national championship. During Penn State's bye week, Franklin invited a coach with 11 titles to speak with his team. What Cael Sanderson told the Nittany Lions