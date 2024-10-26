Penn State Vs. Wisconsin Game Day Guide: How to Watch, Stream, What to Expect
Penn State brings its unbeaten record to Wisconsin for an intriguing Big Ten game in prime-time, as the Nittany Lions visit the Badgers on Saturday night. The No. 3 Penn State football seeks to start a season 7-0 for the third time under head coach James Franklin, who is 3-0 against the Badgers.
Saturday's game is more than merely a setup for the Nittany Lions' home showdown with Ohio State on Nov. 2. It represents a significant proving ground on Penn State's road to the College Football Playoff. What's at stake? Here's a look at Saturday's Penn State-Wisconsin game.
Penn State (6-0) Vs. Wisconsin (5-2)
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday
- Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: NBC
How to Watch the Penn State-Wisconsin Game
NBC will broadcast the Penn State-Wisconsin game during its Big Ten Saturday Night window. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from Camp Randall Stadium. Noah Engle and former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge are on the broadcast, with Kathryn Tappen reporting from the sideline.
For streamers, Peacock also will carry the game.
This is Penn State's second appearance on NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night this season. The Nittany Lions defeated Illinois 21-7 in a prime-time game at Beaver Stadium in September.
What Is the Penn State-Wisconsin Betting Line?
Penn State is a 6.5-point favorite over Wisconsin, according to DraftKings, which has set the over/under at 47.5 points. Penn State is 1-4 against the spread this season, covering only in a 56-0 win over Kent State in September.
Penn State-Wisconsin Weather Report
According to AccuWeather, Satuday night looks prime for prime-time Big Ten football. The weather service projects mostly clear skies, light winds and a temperature of 58 degrees at kickoff.
Penn State-Wisconsin Series History
The Nittany Lions lead the overall series against Wisconsin 11-9. However, Penn State is 11-7 against the Badgers since joining the Big Ten and has won five straight in the series. Wisconsin holds a 6-5 series advantage at Camp Randall Stadium, though Penn State has won the last two games there, including the last meeting in 2021.
What to Expect From Penn State vs. Wisconsin
After four weeks of asserting its run game, Penn State didn't tote the ball well against the California schools, totaling just 211 yards against UCLA and USC. Nicholas Singleton's absence against UCLA certainly mattered, and the running back didn't appear at full strength at USC. With a week off, Singleton should be refreshed and explosive once more.
Penn State brings a bunch of statistical advantages to the game, ranking among the Big Ten's top four teams in scoring offense, scoring defense, total offense, total defense, quarterback rating and rushing offense. Watch for the big-play comparison as well. Penn State ranks second nationally in explosive-play percentage (19.13 percent), while Wisconsin ranks 118th (10.66 percent). The Nittany Lions can turn deficits into leads quickly with their ability to shock opponents with big plays.
And though Penn State hasn't overwhelmed teams from the start, it might be the best third-quarter team in the country. The Nittany Lions have tied opponents in first-quarter scoring (24-24) but have outscored their schedule 59-3 in the third quarter. USC has the only points, a field goal, and those represented a win for Penn State's defense, since the Trojans had a short field following an interception.
Wisconsin, which has allowed one touchdown in its last three games, has a pass defense worth watching. The Badgers rank seventh nationally in passing yards allowed per game (155.9) and are giving up just 3.9 yards per attempt, the fewest in the nation.
What Are the Stakes in the Penn State-Wisconsin Game?
The third-ranked Nittany Lions have a huge home game against Ohio State on Nov. 2, one which might be attended by former President Donald Trump. And yet, this trip to Wisconsin could be more important in the long-term. Penn State can afford to lose to the Buckeyes and still reach the College Football Playoff, as long as it sweeps the remainder of its schedule. However, the Nittany Lions might not be able to afford consecutive losses to Wisconsin and Ohio State, which would establish the 21-7 victory over Illinois as their best of the regular season.
Penn State doesn't want to sweat out a committee debating the merits of its schedule during playoff bubble conversations in December. A win in Madison gives Penn State playoff breathing room, especially considering the team will be favored in its final four games: at home vs. Washington, on the road vs. Purdue and Minnesota, at home vs. Maryland.
