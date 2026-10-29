Penn State Week 9 Injury Report: Latest Updates, Practice Status, Replacement Options

Penn State's top two receivers are listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Purdue, a positive and negative development for the Nittany Lions.

Chase Sowell, the team's leading receiver, is listed as questionable on the first Big Ten availability report of Week 9. It's the first time Sowell has been listed as questionable this season. He was a game-time decision before Penn State's 21-18 loss to Michigan and went on to catch 11 passes for a career-high 151 yards.

Sowell, who spoke to the media Tuesday in State College, has been Penn State's offensive catalyst in Big Ten play. He has 26 receptions for 344 yards and is averaging 96 yards per game against conference opponents, ranking behind only Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith.

Sowell has left Penn State's past two games with minor lower-body injury issues but returned in both. We expect to see the fifth-year senior on the field Saturday against Purdue.

Chase Sowell, Penn State's leading receiver, begins the week listed as questionable on the first Big Ten availability report. Koby Howard also questionable after missing the last 4 games. pic.twitter.com/M8NZ75Okmn — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) October 29, 2026

Meanwhile, Howard being listed as questionable is an upgrade over the past four weeks. The receiver, who led Penn State in receptions and yards through the non-conference schedule, has not played since Week 3 against Buffalo.

Penn State coach Matt Campbell said that Howard has practiced twice this week but expected to know more about his availability after Thursday's practice. However, Campbell issued a word of caution about Howard this week.

"I’m not putting him on that football field until he’s 100 percent ready to go," Campbell said, adding that Howard's snaps will be limited when he returns. Howard likely will be listed as a game-time decision Saturday, but we don't expect to see him on the field much vs. the Boilermakers.

"I do think getting Koby back will be a huge asset to our football team," Campbell said. "I think that's why we have to make sure he's healthy and truly ready to play on the football field, making sure we get the Koby you saw the first three games of the season, not a shell of Koby. I think that's part is really important for us."

Penn State's other injury issues

Elsewhere, two defensive linemen are on the first availability report. Tackle Alijah Carnell is listed as questionable, while end Alex McPherson is questionable.

McPherson's status is one to watch, as he has grown his snap count over Penn State's last three games. Penn State is thin at defensive end without Max Granville and LaVar Arrington II, who is no longer listed as out. Arrington has not played this season after undergoing a procedure earlier this season.

Safety Jeremiah Cooper is probable after playing just seven snaps against Michigan. Campbell said that Cooper, a two-time all-Big 12 safety, had his workload reduced at Michigan after playing heavy snap counts in the preceding three games. Cooper sustained a torn ACL at Iowa State last season, and Campbell wanted to get him some rest entering the season's final five games.

Defensive linemen Yvan Kemajou and Armstrong Nnodim are listed as probable. Nnodim missed the season's first two games because of a training camp injury but has been a lead player at tackle since.

Safety Omarion Davis is a new Penn State player listed as out. Davis has yet to play this season.

The most important name on Purdue's short availability list is defensive back Jaden Mangham, who is listed as questionable. Mangham has started six games and has made 18 tackles.

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