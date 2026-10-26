First Look at Penn State vs. Purdue: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Breakdown

Penn State returns to action after a bye-week refresh, during which the Nittany Lions had plenty to correct. The Nittany Lions host Purdue on Saturday at Beaver Stadium in their first home game since a record-setting White Out loss to USC.

How will Penn State fans respond? Here's the first look this week at Penn State vs. Purdue.

Penn State (3-4) vs. Purdue (3-4)

When: 4:15 p.m. ET Saturday

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: Big Ten Network

How to watch Penn State vs. Purdue

The Nittany Lions will host the Boilermakers for a 4:15 p.m. ET Halloween kickoff at Beaver Stadium. Big Ten Network will carry the game live, which can be streamed on B1G+. Listen to Steve Jones and Jack Ham on the Penn State Sports Network.

What is the early Penn State-Purdue betting line?

Penn State opened as a 7.5-point favorite over the Boilermakers, according to DraftKings. The over-under is 53.5 points, likely due to the fact that Purdue averages 32.3 points per game in conference play.

Penn State vs. Purdue tickets are plentiful

Penn State Nittany Lions players run onto the field as fireworks explode overhead against the USC Trojans at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After setting the Beaver Stadium attendance record in the 2026 White Out against USC, Penn State might host a more subdued crowd against the Boilermakers. More than 3,700 tickets were available Monday through TicketMaster's verified resale site, with some seats starting at $12. That's about 25 percent of the game's list price.

At StubHub, resale tickets are available for as low as $9, with lower-level seats near the 50-yard line at around $60. Penn State hosted a record crowd of 114,419 against the Trojans. Penn State ranks second nationally to Michigan in average attendance this season (108,685).

About the Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) throws a pass during the first quarter against the USC Trojans at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State is one of just three Power 4 teams (with Maryland and Michigan State) yet to beat a Power 4 opponent this season. Maryland fired its head coach (Mike Locksley), while Penn State and Michigan State (Pat Fitzgerald) have first-year coaches.

For Penn State coach Matt Campbell, the bye week wasn't about setting up for the future. Campbell said he's focused squarely on this season.

"To be honest with you, I’m a what’s-right-now kind of guy," the head coach said. "Yes, we have a clear understanding that you have to have a global perspective, and in my seat, you have to have the 10,000-foot view of where the football program is. But the reality of this is, we have to form an identity, and we have to form who we’re going to be. And the reality of this is, one of the great gifts that we are given, is we are getting hard, we are getting tough situations.

"I think we’ve grown a great deal in the last three weeks, and man, the resilience, the toughness, the character, the things that we want to embody so when we are at that point to be that kind of program, we can sink ourselves back into these moments and say, 'Those scars, they gave us wisdom in these critical, tough moments as we grow ourselves forward.'"

That identity runs through quarterback Rocco Becht. Campbell was clear during the bye week that he has no intention of making a quarterback change. But should he? Redshirt freshman Alex Manske won the backup role even after missing spring practice because of open-heart surgery.

Penn State coaches have called Manske the program's future at quarterback, so why not test that future earlier? We debated the topic.

About the Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) looks for an open teammate during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Ross-Ade Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If any team can claim that it has grown forward this season, it's Purdue. The Boilermakers ended their 19-game Big Ten losing streak, winning on the road against a disappointing Illinois team. Purdue made that two straight by running Minnesota out of Ross-Ade Stadium 41-13 — the same Minnesota with wins over Michigan and formerly No. 15 Iowa.

The Boilermakers can score. They rank third in the Big Ten in scoring in conference games (32.3 points per game) and have one of the league's most prolific passing offenses (280.7 yards per game).

Quarterback Ryan Browne has been the team's standout, who is completing 65.6 percent of his passes with a passer rating of 147.08 (better than Becht). He also has shaved his interception totals dramatically (nine last year, three this season).

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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