Penn State Receiver Chase Sowell Wants His Position Group to 'Change History'

Penn State lacked production from its receivers in recent seasons, which head coach Matt Campbell sought to address. When then-Iowa State receiver Chase Sowell followed Campbell to the Nittany Lions, he was aware of the position’s struggles, too.

But Sowell said he didn’t care whether he’d become the No. 1 receiver for Penn State. He was focused on changing the narrative of the Nittany Lions’ receiver group.

“That was what me, Brett [Eskildsen], Amarion Jackson, Zay Robinson, Koby [Howard], all of us talked about was like, ‘Hey, no matter what, we're going to do everything in our power to change the narrative because this is gonna be one season that we're going to remember for the rest of our lives,’” Sowell said. “Whether it goes good or bad, I want to have the memories that I know our room changed history.”

Penn State’s season hasn’t gone well with a 3-4 record, but Sowell is leading a change in the negative narrative that surrounded the receiver room. With Howard flashing his big-play potential before missing four games due to injury, this receiver group has proven to be Penn State’s best statistically in recent memory heading into Saturday’s game against Purdue.

How receivers coach Kashif Moore guides his group

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receivers coach Kashif Moore during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sowell is having a career year for the Nittany Lions. With 34 catches for 510 yards through seven games, he’s on pace for 58 receptions for 874 yards this regular season. Howard averaged an astounding 28.7 yards per catch in the three games he played. Campbell said Howard is questionable to return against Purdue.

Sowell credited receivers coach Kashif Moore, who he called a “father figure.”

“He's a guy that's going to hold you to a high standard, and whenever you don't reach that standard or you don't hold that standard, then he's going to call you out,” Sowell said. “He's gonna hold you accountable, and I think that's something that we definitely needed in our room, especially with a lot of young guys.”

Moore wasn’t Campbell’s first hire to be Penn State’s receivers coach in 2026. Campbell initially brought Noah Pauley with him from Iowa State to fill the role, but Pauley left in February for the same position on the Green Bay Packers’ staff.

That’s when Penn State offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser made a cold call to Moore, who spent the last three seasons at UConn. Moore had followed former UConn head coach Jim Mora to Colorado State, but he also made a switch mid-offseason.

During his stint with the Huskies, Moore notably coached receiver Skyler Bell, who was a 2025 Biletnikoff Award finalist with 1,278 yards. With Moore’s expertise, Penn State’s receiving room is seeing increased production.

If Sowell continues his current pace, he will have the most receiving yards in a season by a wideout since Jahan Dotson in 2021, when he had 1,182 yards. Howard’s production would also set a new school record, as Joe Jurevicius’ 21.2 yards per catch in 1996 is the most by a Nittany Lion in a single season among qualifying players.

Sowell, who is coming off of a 151-yard game against Michigan, said he has learned lessons under Moore’s tutelage.

“Something that he told me was just being that leader without having to speak, and just showing them how it goes, like showing them how it's done,” Sowell said. “That's something that I've really taken with me.”

Sowell wants teammates focused on ‘making some plays’

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) makes a catch against Michigan cornerback Smith Snowden (3) during the second half at Michigan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sowell is no stranger to the transfer portal, having switched schools three times throughout his collegiate career. He first signed with Colorado in 2022, spent two seasons at East Carolina and then signed with Campbell at Iowa State in 2025.

As a redshirt senior at Penn State, Sowell said he “feels good” not having to worry about the transfer portal after the season. He wants his teammates focused on the present as well.

“Even if you are transferring or thinking about transferring, we're not in a position for any of our guys to get picked up by anybody,” Sowell said. “Your mindset shouldn't even be on the transfer portal. You should be thinking about making some plays to even get looked at or get those opportunities because the opportunities are the same everywhere.”

The Nittany Lions have receivers with multiple years of eligibility left after this season, including Howard, Eskildsen, Jackson, Robinson and Karon Brookins. Sowell said he asked his teammates in a recent players-only meeting whether they’re at Penn State for wins or to try and get better.

For the current receivers, they could be remembered for fixing the narrative around their position.

“It doesn't have to be just wins that you get remembered by,” Sowell said. “I tell our guys that every time.”

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