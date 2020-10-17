As Penn State counts down to its Oct. 24 opener at Indiana, we're diving into the team's prospects and Big Ten title hopes. We covered plenty of territory on that road this week and will have much more prior to the game.

Miss any of that coverage? We've got you linked here with the Penn State Week in Review.

Penn State reported another week with few positive tests of COVID-19 among athletes. Coach James Franklin doesn't want the football team to get complacent with their prevention measures, so he isn't letting up on the message.

Penn State's 2018 recruiting class takes center stage this season. It's been a wild ride for the group, which features eight likely starters despite losing all three of its 5-star recruits.

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry conducted an offseason study into the team's big-play lapses last year. What he found will be especially important the first two weeks.

More on the defense: The Lions lost Micah Parsons and Yetur Gross-Matos. But is it possible the group could be better this season?

Penn State installed coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca's new offense via Zoom this spring, not the most ideal training conditions. Still, there's growing optimism that the group could lead a championship contender.

Canada has delivered a recruiting boost recently for Penn State, which has four Canadians on its roster (with another coming in 2021). Learn more about Penn State's Canadian players.

The New York Jets are a mess, but there has been one bright spot: former Penn State kicker Sam Ficken, who is perfect so far this season.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.