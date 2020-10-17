SI.com
The Penn State Week in Review

Mark Wogenrich

As Penn State counts down to its Oct. 24 opener at Indiana, we're diving into the team's prospects and Big Ten title hopes. We covered plenty of territory on that road this week and will have much more prior to the game.

Miss any of that coverage? We've got you linked here with the Penn State Week in Review.

Penn State reported another week with few positive tests of COVID-19 among athletes. Coach James Franklin doesn't want the football team to get complacent with their prevention measures, so he isn't letting up on the message.

Penn State's 2018 recruiting class takes center stage this season. It's been a wild ride for the group, which features eight likely starters despite losing all three of its 5-star recruits.

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry conducted an offseason study into the team's big-play lapses last year. What he found will be especially important the first two weeks.

More on the defense: The Lions lost Micah Parsons and Yetur Gross-Matos. But is it possible the group could be better this season?

Penn State installed coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca's new offense via Zoom this spring, not the most ideal training conditions. Still, there's growing optimism that the group could lead a championship contender.

Canada has delivered a recruiting boost recently for Penn State, which has four Canadians on its roster (with another coming in 2021). Learn more about Penn State's Canadian players.

The New York Jets are a mess, but there has been one bright spot: former Penn State kicker Sam Ficken, who is perfect so far this season.

Penn State Plans 'Prudent' Approach to Running its Quarterbacks

Quarterback Sean Clifford was Penn State's third-leading rusher last season. Will he run as much in 2020? Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca discusses.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Allowed Too Many Big Plays Last Season. So What's the Fix?

Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry studied his team's big-play lapses of 2019. Here's what he found.

Mark Wogenrich

Get a Glimpse at Penn State Football Practice

Penn State released footage from training camp as the team prepares for its Oct. 24 opener at Indiana. Watch here.

Mark Wogenrich

The Reasons to be Confident, and Wary, About Penn State's Defense

How will Penn State's defense fare without Micah Parsons and Yetur Gross-Matos? Could it be (gasp) better?

Mark Wogenrich

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Continues to Report Low COVID-19 Positive Rate Among Athletes

Penn State President Eric Barron asks fans not to visit State College on football game days this season.

Mark Wogenrich

James Franklin, the 'Nag' of Penn State Football

Penn State coach James Franklin has been the football team's COVID-19 'nag,' screaming at practice behind a mask and fogged glasses. So far, his approach has worked.

Mark Wogenrich

Mount Carmel High School cancels football season while investigating hazing allegations

Mount Carmel High School, which holds the Pennsylvania record for most football wins, has canceled its season due to hazing allegations.

Mark Wogenrich

Kicker Sam Ficken Might Be the Lone Bright Spot for the New York Jets

Former Penn State kicker Sam Ficken has been perfect this season for the decidedly imperfect New York Jets.

Mark Wogenrich

Why Penn State's Offense Could Be a Championship Contender

Penn State's offense, installed via Zoom, will be tested immediately. But it has the chops to contend in the Big Ten.

Mark Wogenrich

The Wild, Wild Ride of Penn State's 2018 Recruiting Class

Filled with talent, and shaped by some disappointment, Penn State's 2018 recruiting class takes center stage this season.

Mark Wogenrich

