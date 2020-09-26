As Penn State turns its attention toward restarting training camp, we look back on another busy week in Nittany Lions news.

Miss any Penn State news this week? We've got you linked with the Penn State Week in Review.

Coach James Franklin loves conducting team-building side trips to the movies or the campus pool during training camp. Those are out (or severely limited) now. So what does Franklin do to build team chemistry in a distancing world?

Special teams coach Joe Lorig appeared on the Penn State Coaches Show, in which he discussed returners who could replace KJ Hamler. Safety Lamont Wade is among those making his pitch.

Penn State reported fewer cases of COVID-19 among athletes this week.

Why was Franklin so critical of Penn State's 2021 recruiting efforts? We asked John Garcia Jr., Sports Illustrated's director of football recruiting, to provide some context. Check out the video.

Another 2021 recruiting decision didn't go Penn State's way, as offensive lineman Diego Pounds, an SI All-American candidate, chose North Carolina.

Penn State's quarterbacks are making strides in coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca's new offense. Ciarrocca recently offered some insight into the QBs behind Sean Clifford.

Elijah Jeudy, an SI All-American candidate from Philadelphia, reopened his recruiting after committing to Georgia this past spring. Penn State is refreshing its case.

IMG Academy's Tyler Booker is among the top offensive linemen in the 2022 recruiting class. And he's impressed with new Penn State OL coach Phil Trautwein.

Nate Bruce, an offensive lineman from Harrisburg (Pa.) High, was the first commit of Penn State's 2021 class. Check out what makes him a player to watch in our Recruiting Spotlight.

If you watched Thursday night football, you saw Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki perform his touchdown "train" celebration. Here's the back story, which dates to Penn State's 2015 season.

