Penn State's James Franklin Named to Coach of the Year Watch List
Penn State football coach James Franklin recently has been an annual preseason nominee for the Dodd Trophy, presented to the top head coach in college football. In his 12th season with the Nittany Lions, Franklin should be a contender this year.
The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation on Monday announced the preseason Dodd Trophy watch list, which includes 26 FBS coaches. The Dodd Trophy, which is managed by the Peach Bowl, based its preseason list on teams' projected success, Academic Progress Rate scores and community service initiatives. The Dodd Trophy is celebrating its 50th year.
"As we enter our 50th anniversary season, we’re looking for exceptional candidates to join the storied
fraternity of coaching greats who have previously won The Dodd Trophy," Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation, said in a statement. "Over the last half century, this award has always stood for more than just wins on the field, but also focuses on how coaches should embody leadership with their student-athletes in the classroom and throughout their communities.
"Keeping this in mind, we only consider coaches whose programs have earned the highest APRs and require coaches to have at least two years of experience leading their current programs, so that they have had time to establish a precedent at their universities, both on and off the field.”
Franklin begins his 12th season at Penn State with perhaps his best roster. The Nittany Lions won a school-record 13 games last season and reached the semifinals of the College Football Playoff in their debut appearance.
For 2025, the had what ESPN called the Big Ten's best offseason, retaining a significant talent group and making a statement hire with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Franklin also enters the season with the highest expectations of his career and the highest Penn State has faced since the 1999 season.
In a recent appearance on the Triple Option podcast, Franklin discussed those expectations and his response to them.
"We’re focused on [the season opener against Nevada], but I also am totally comfortable with talking about the things that we aspire to do as a team this year and as a season and for these players," Franklin said on the podcast. "To me, that’s the biggest thing. I want these players to experience this. I want these players that have come back and made these sacrifices to be a part of something special. And that’s why I wake up very early and that’s why I go to sleep late at night, trying to put these players in the best position to be successful at it and have a very, very special season this year at Penn State.”
Franklin is among five Big Ten coaches on the watch list, including Ohio State's Ryan Day, Oregon's Dan Lanning, Illinois' Bret Bielema and Indiana's Curt Cignetti.