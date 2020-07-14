SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Marvin Harrison Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Marvin Harrison Jr.                                                              Status: SI All-American candidate                                                        Vitals: 6-foot-4, 185 pounds                                                                   School: Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep                                Committed to: Ohio State                                                              Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Tall, lean frame with a narrow torso through the midsection. Well-defined body. Appears to have substantial room to add mass. 

Athleticism: Solid release quickness off his mark with enough wiggle to laterally maneuver around the press. Good athlete with smooth and fluid movement skills. Possesses enough build-up speed to warrant attention from safeties. Excellent hands and natural plucker who has very good ball skills. Fair to create and elude in RAC-phase. Flashes a decent burst when he sees a clear path to end zone. Willing to stalk, get a good fit, and sustain as a blocker on the perimeter in the run game. 

Instincts: Has a solid release plan and appears to understand how to stem his routes. Manipulates coverage hips to acquire leverage to his advantage underneath and en-route phase. Does a good job of using subtle head/shoulder fakes while attacking coverage vertically. Large catch radius and can adjust to various throws. Strong hands at catch points and nestles in crowds. Has a solid upfield transfer after the catch to acquire additional yardage. 

Polish: Aligns mainly as an outside receiver in most sets. Possesses a low floor. Has the size and length, along with route-running ability to make an impact early in his career. Has to be more consistent with break-point sinkage, as he can be tall out of his breaks. 

Bottom Line: The son of NFL Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, Harrison Jr. is a skilled and polished receiver who has size, length, and advanced route-running in his arsenal. Has just enough long speed to be a consistent third-level threat, but he will make the bulk of his contributions underneath at the next level. Harrison Jr. projects as a scheme-versatile perimeter receiver in college.

