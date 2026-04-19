Ranking Every Penn State Player Expected to Be Picked in the 2026 NFL Draft

Four years ago, Penn State introduced a recruiting class that appeared destined to have a plaque dedicated to it at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions' 2022 class featured 5-star prospects in Drew Allar, Nicholas Singleton and Dani Dennis-Sutton; 4-star players Abdul Carter, Kaytron Allen and Drew Shelton; and a 3-star offensive lineman from Washington state named Olaivavega Ioane.

That 2022 class ranked sixth nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, and came close to making magic. It won a school-record 13 games in 2024, reached the College Football Playoff semifinals and began the 2025 season as a favorite to win it all.

We know how that ended. Now, Penn State's 2022 class has the chance to recalibrate its destiny at the 2026 NFL Draft. Two players from the 2022 class already have been drafted (Carter in the first round, Winston in the third last year), and potentially seven more could be picked this year.

When will the Nittany Lions be on the clock? Here's our look at the Penn State rankings for the 2026 NFL Draft.

1. Offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane

Penn State offensive lineman Vega Ioane (71) celebrates a touchdown during the 2025 Blue-White spring game at Beaver Stadium. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Projected Round: 1st

No player in Penn State's draft class made a bigger career climb over the past four years than Ioane. Though he was a top-20 interior lineman nationally in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite, Ioane still came to Penn State as a project. Which he made work.

Ioane (6-4, 320) is the consensus No. 1 guard in the draft class and a sure first-round pick. He would give Penn State a first-round selection for the third straight year and would join Olu Fashanu as a first-round offensive lineman.

At Penn State, Ioane took control of Penn State's left guard position in 2024 and became an All-American he did not allow a sack in his two seasons as the primary starter. Credit former Penn State assistant Stacy Collins for bringing Ioane to Penn State and former line coach Phil Trautwein for developing him.

Ioane is Penn State's most NFL-ready player and should be in a starting lineup in September. Multiple scouts have called Ioane a "home-run pick."

2. Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton

Penn State defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Projected Round: 3rd

Dennis-Sutton didn't have the destructive senior season he planned, though his standards were pretty high. The edge rusher still led Penn State with 8.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss three forced fumbles and three blocked kicks, generating a consistent round of defensive (and special teams) plays.

Yes, Dennis-Sutton could lose himself upfield or get pushed wide out of a play. But he produced a lot of playmaking film at Penn State, coupling that with an NFL scouting combine performance for the ages.

In his annual draft guide at The Athletic, NFL scout Dane Brugler called Dennis-Sutton a "commanding presence" at the position. Though he's a solid third-round pick, Dennis-Sutton could climb into the second. NFL.com's Chad Reuter has the Chicago Bears selecting Dennis-Sutton 57th overall.

3. Safety Zakee Wheatley

Penn State defensive back Zakee Wheatley runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Projected Round: 3rd

Wheatley is NFL-ready now, having started for two seasons in the Nittany Lions' secondary. He's a polished safety who doesn't have the perceived physicality of his predecessors (Winston, Ji'Ayir Brown, Jaquan Brisker) but might be underrated in that area.

Wheatley (6-3, 202) made 74 tackles last season, occasionally playing a run-stopping role after linebacker Tony Rojas' season-ending injury. He's versatile for the position, hitting with power and stalking deep routes.

Improving in coverage is on his training-camp to-do list, according to The Athletic's Brugler, who noted that Wheatley will thrive in a zone scheme in the NFL.

4. Running back Kaytron Allen

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Projected Round: 4th

Allen took over Penn State's offense in the second half of last season. He generated five rushing performances of at least 145 yards and averaged 189 over his last three games. Though he, Nicholas Singleton and everyone else at Penn State lauded the four-year, two-back system, Allen was far and away the No. 1 in 2025.

The 6-3, 203-pound Allen is a three-down NFL back, having demonstrated more after-the-catch skills last season. He's certainly a grinder who gets tough yards over big ones, though he did make four carries of 50+ yards. Allen's acceleration is underrated.

Allen would be a value pick in the fourth round, though NFL.com's Reuter sees him going in the third to the Miami Dolphins.

5. Quarterback Drew Allar

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar speaks with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach Tim Berbenich during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Projected Round: 4th

Allar likely will go higher than many NFL fans expect. He's a tempting project for an NFL team without a short-term need at quarterback. Scouts see a 6-5 quarterback with arm forged from iron who just needs time and TLC.

NFL coaches who frame themselves as quarterback whisperers won't be able to help themselves, which is why he could get picked in the third round. Would the Los Angeles Rams be willing to spend such a pick on Allar and let him intern for Matthew Stafford?

6. Running back Nicholas Singleton

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Projected Round: 4th

A week before the draft, Singleton posted a video of himself on social media running through drills in State College. He looked agile and quick (and nothing like Cordell Mitchell) after recovering from a January broken ankle.

Singleton is the toughest Penn State player to gauge in the draft. He has Pro Bowl tools that, as with Allar, an offensive coordinator needs to unlock. Singleton ran against his strengths last season, trying to be more physical than elusive, and it cost him productivity and draft status.

The ankle was setback No. 2. But Singleton remains a long-term NFL prospect because of his size (5-11, 220) and speed. If he drops to the fifth round, Singleton would be among the draft's top steals.

7. Defensive tackle Zane Durant

Penn State defensive lineman Zane Durant (runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Projected Round: 5th

Durant is an athletic freak without a true NFL position. He's 6-1, 290 with an explosive launch worthy of defensive end but without the size and strength to play inside consistently in the NFL. But Durant spent four seasons at Penn State explaining how he might become Aaron Donald, so the inspiration is there.

Durant didn't dominate the competition last season, making 4.5 tackles for loss in a defense that valued getting its linemen upfield. As Brugler noted, Durant needs to get into an NFL defense that can exploit his ability to be disruptive.

8. Offensive tackle Drew Shelton

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Drew Shelton (66) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Projected Round: 7th

Shelton was a highly ranked member of that 2022 Penn State recruiting class, finishing as the No. 14 tackle prospect in the country. He was a sound two-year starter for the Nittany Lions, twice earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

Shelton (6-5, 313) is a classically built, athletic tackle who doesn't really maul defenders. He also might have to learn how to play on the right side, even though he spent the overwhelming majority of his time at Penn State playing left tackle. Still, look for Shelton to become the eighth Nittany Lion selected in the draft.

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