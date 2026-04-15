Where Penn State's Drew Allar Could Land in the 2026 NFL Draft

Drew Allar wrote his own throwing script for his session at Penn State's Pro Day in March, doing what athletes get drummed into their heads constantly: control what you can, worry less about the rest. That's where the former Nittany Lions quarterback stands as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches.

Allar made a top-30 visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers a week before the draft is held there. It was among multiple visits Allar made between Pro Day and the draft, looking for the right fit for him, and vice versa.

“I don’t know what round, what pick, what team I’m going to be drafted to,” Allar said at Pro Day. “All I can hope for is the opportunity to go into a good situation and just compete and make myself a better player and hopefully contribute to winning.”

Drew Allar dropping dimes at Pro Day 🎯 pic.twitter.com/1SM1M2tbIW — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) March 18, 2026

Six months removed from the injury that ended his Penn State career, one he called a potential "blessing," Allar remains one of the draft's most fascinating figures. He could go as high as the second round or be forced to wait until the fourth, as NFL franchises assess his long-term value.

Ultimately, Allar isn't among Penn State's most NFL-ready prospects. He also doesn't have to be. Teams looking for a future quarterback might be inclined to draft Allar and redshirt him for at least a year as a reset. Here are some possibilities.

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Several mock drafts have the Rams investing in Allar, potentially as high as the second round. The reasoning is clear. Starter Matthew Stafford is 38 but coming off a career year and appears energized for at least one more.

Head coach Sean McVay is crafty with quarterbacks and might see the promise behind Allar's issues. Allar has a big arm that Penn State often turned dormant and needs time to rebuild his confidence. Offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (a friend of Penn State OC Taylor Mouser) would help there as well.

Allar needs a place that gives him time to reset. Los Angeles headlines that list.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after being sacked during the first half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allar grew up in Medina, Ohio, as a Cleveland Browns fan and has spoken fondly about playing there. How would he react to being drafted in Pittsburgh? It's another situation that could be a net positive for both parties.

Even more than the Rams, Pittsburgh has a starting quarterback in Aaron Rodgers whose time is limited. But one reason the Steelers hired Mike McCarthy is to develop their next quarterback.

Alllar possesses many of the traits McCarthy values: size, arm strength, decent anticipation and a determined work ethic. McCarthy also might look at Allar's weaknesses, notably his inconsistent footwork and decision-making, as longer-term projects that he can fix.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes against the Carolina Panthers in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers represent one more example of the redshirt strategy in drafting Allar. Tampa Bay has Baker Mayfield for at least one more season, though the franchise could be working toward an extension.

If the parties extend, Allar would fit comfortably as a luxury pick in the middle rounds. The Bucs appear set with Jake Browning as their backup, giving Allar at least one season to study. As long as a team doesn't overpay for Allar ahead of Tampa, this potential pick makes sense.

Miami Dolphins

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miami completed the Tua Tagovailoa experiment by signing former Green Bay quarterback Malik Willis to a three-year deal in March. Behind him is Quinn Ewers, with whom Allar likely would be competing as QB2 if the Dolphins draft him.

ESPN's Ben Solak likes the pick, mocking Allar to Miami in the fourth round. The Dolphins certainly could look higher, potentially at LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, but picking Allar in Round 4 sends the right message. He would be competing for that No. 2 spot and training behind Willis for at least a year.

As Solak wrote, "The Dolphins have so many draft needs that they might pass on quarterback entirely. But they also have so many picks (three third-rounders) that taking the leap on a falling Allar wouldn't impact their rebuild and could even accelerate it if he hits."

New York Jets

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith looks to throw in the third quarter vs. the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Jets have nine picks, Geno Smith tentatively slotted as their starting quarterback and a reliably quirky draft model. They also invited Allar for a workout in March. The last time they picked a Penn State quarterback (Christian Hackenberg in the 2016 second round) didn't go well. Would they be willing to dip back into the Penn State quarterback pool?

The Athletic's Dane Brugler seems to think so. In his latest seven-round mock draft, Brugler has the Jets selecting Allar in the fourth round, along with running back Nicholas Singleton.

The Jets' quarterback room includes Smith, Tyrod Taylor and Bailey Zappe, which doesn't scream developmental pick.

Some NFL general managers see themselves as oil wildcatters, looking to make discoveries or revive underdeveloped wells. Can't discount the Jets from playing that role in this draft with Allar.

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter and follow us on social media.