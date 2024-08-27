Sean Clifford Among Penn State Football Players Released on NFL Cutdown Day
The Green Bay Packers released quarterback Sean Clifford on Tuesday, as teams across the NFL made their final roster cuts to complete their 53-man rosters before the 2024 season. Clifford was among several former Penn State football players impacted on NFL cutdown day, though many will find places on practice squads.
Among the former Nittany Lions released Tuesday: veteran receiver Allen Robinson by the New York Giants, long-time safety Adrian Amos by the Jacksonville Jaguars, receiver KJ Hamler by the Buffalo Bills and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields by the Washington Redskins.
Clifford's release added another link to the chain between two former Penn State quarterbacks. In 2021, Will Levis transferred from Penn State to Kentucky, where he became a two-year starter and second-round draft pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2023. Levis then supplanted Malik Willis, the Titans' third-round draft pick in 2022, and became the team's starter last season.
Tennessee recently traded Willis to Green Bay, where he likely will be the backup to Jordan Love. That meant change for Clifford, who played in two games for the Packers last season. Clifford was philosophical about the move in a social-media post.
Other Penn State football players impacted on NFL roster cuts day:
The New York Giants released receiver Allen Robinson, who is entering his 11th NFL season. The Giants had signed Robinson in May after he played last season with the Los Angeles Rams. Robinson began his career with the Jaguars in 2014.
Injuries have impacted receiver KJ Hamler's career. The Bills waived the fourth-year receiver after signing him to a reserves/ futures contract in January. Hamler, who began his career in Denver, spent last season on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad. Hamler has dealt with multiple injuries in his career, including a torn ACL and hamstring issues. He also was diagnosed with pericarditis in 2023. In addition, the Bills released former Penn State receiver Justin Shorter, who finished his college career at Florida. The Bills drafted Shorter in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Jaguars released two former Penn State defensive backs: safety Adrian Amos and cornerback Amani Oruwariye. Amos, a nine-year NFL veteran, began his career with the Chicago Bears. Amos also played for Green Bay, the New York Jets and Houston. Jacksonville had signed Amos in early August. Oruwariye spent his first four seasons with Detroit, where he made a team-high six interceptions in 2021. Oruwariye had signed with Jacksonville's practice squad last year.
The Washington Commanders released two former Nittany Lions: cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields and receiver Mitchell Tinsley. Washington drafted Castro-Fields in 2022; he played eight games for the Commanders last season. The Commanders had listed Castro-Fields as a second-team cornerback on their latest depth chart. Tinsley played in two games as a rookie last year but did not record a catch.
The Tennessee Titans released rookie safety Keaton Ellis, whom they signed as an undrafted free agent. Ellis was a Penn State captain last season and started 20 games for the Nittany Lions in his career.
