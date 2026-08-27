Six Penn State Football Players You Don't Know Yet But Will This Season

Penn State re-introduces itself to college football Sept. 5, when the Nittany Lions host Marshall for the opener at Beaver Stadium. We've met 55 new players over the past eight months, including the contingent that will populate coach Matt Campbell's starting lineup in Week 1.

Still, so many of these players need introductions, particularly those poised to make big impacts in the lineup. Beyond the leaders like quarterback Rocco Becht, tight end Ben Brahmer, linebacker Tony Rojas and cornerback Daryus Dixson are a group of players, newcomers and veterans, who we think will introduce themselves to Penn State fans positively this year.

Six players in particular stand out. So we'll introduce them.

Defensive tackle Siale Taupaki

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Siale Taupaki speaks with reporters at Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich/Penn State on SI

Taupaki is the among the most intriguing stories on Penn State's roster. A member of UCLA's 2019 (!) recruiting class, Taupaki essentially lost three years to injuries and COVID. After 2025, he wondered whether returning would even be worth it.

And then his UCLA defensive coordinator for one season (D'Anton Lynn) and his position coach and coordinator with the Bruins (Ikaika Malloe) joined Campbell's roster, and Taupaki was all in-for an eight season. He now becomes the centerpiece of a new Penn State defensive plan that will deploy big tackles at the line of scrimmage to eat bodies and open tackling lanes for the back seven.

Taupaki (6-4, 326 pounds) said he's in the best shape of his career and earned a comparison from Campbell to former Iowa State tackle Domonique Orange, a two-time all-Big 12 player who earned the nickname "Big Citrus." Further, Campbell called Taupaki's last week of camp "remarkable."

"When I watched the video [of Taupaki], I said, 'This guy's got the same qualities [as Orange]," Campbell said. "He's big, he's got length, he's athletic. He's got the athleticism to get out there and even win on the one-on-one pass rush."

If Taupaki puts it all together this season, he has a chance to be one of the dominant down linemen in the Big Ten.

Center Brock Riker

“Riker is dominant”



Brock Riker started at Texas State. Steve Jones sees the 6’4” center as a true Power 4 starting center here at PSU.



Powered by McLanahan’s Penn State Room#SteveJones #PennState #McLanahans pic.twitter.com/3KI5WmvR5s — 7 Mountains Sports (@Sports7MM) August 20, 2026

About the only part of his offense Becht didn't import from Iowa State was his center. But Penn State believes it found him one in the transfer portal in Riker.

Riker started at Texas State last season, and when he entered the portal, Penn State offensive line coach Ryan Clanton was immediately fascinated. He saw a Power 4 center with guile who just needed more size to stand up consistently with Big Ten defensive lines.

Penn State now has that. Campbell said that Riker has gained 35 pounds since arriving at Penn State, which might be a stretch, since the team initially listed him at 6-4, 285. However, he's pushing 305 now and has gradually but consistently moved himself into that starting spot.

"You saw how he was built when he came and we just felt like, man this guy's got a chance to be a really special football player," Campbell said. "... The amount of time that guy puts into his craft to being great, it's being rewarded."

Fun fact, though Riker is a little tired of explaining it: He's from Brock, Texas, but wasn't named after the town.

Wide receiver Zay Robinson

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Zay Robinson (2) attempts to make a catch during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State's receivers room has some brash new talent (you'll love Brett Eskildsen) and a coach in Kashif Moore who is running toward the group's historical (and metaphorical) fire. With Eskildsen, Chase Sowell and Koby Howard, Penn State has a trio of sound starters. And Amarion Jackson will carve a role as a true freshman.

But redshirt freshman Zay Robinson is flying under their radar. The Iowa State transfer made one catch in three appearances for the Cyclones last season but has had the kind of camp that earns more snaps. He's not Penn State's biggest receiver (5-11, 186) but has made plays throughout August.

"Zay Robinson is a guy that was as highly recruited as any receiver that we had brought into Iowa State at the time," Campbell said. "He had most of the Big 10 [after him], and it was a huge recruiting win for us."

Linebacker Kooper Ebel

Get to know Kooper Ebel 👏@KooperEbel talked with us at We Are in Philly and discussed how he is off the field, the team dynamic, Coach Campbell’s quotes and MORE‼️



Presented by @PAMHealth1 pic.twitter.com/PCzPzFhx0B — State Media (@StateMediaPSU) June 4, 2026

Rojas is the dynamic linebacker on Penn State's defense, Caleb Bacon is playing more end and Cael Brezina is the big personality (he dyed his hair blue and white before training camp). That leaves Ebel as the "LBU" classic formula.

The senior swept up 77 tackles for Iowa State last year playing in the middle and calling defenses with the headset system. Campbell brought him to Penn State to serve in the same role, and he has been a position-group bedrock since arriving, despite missing some camp time.

"He's an elite communicator," Campbell said of Ebel. "He's a guy that rose to the top at Iowa State because of his ability to really understand defensive football."

Tight end Gabe Burkle

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Gabe Burkle (84) arrives in Holuba Hall for football media day. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Burkle, who torn an ACL last November at Iowa State, might need a few games to re-enter the lineup. He said recently that he has been sprinting (a good sign), and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser said that Burkle won't need much catch-up time.

When Burkle joins the offense, Penn State will position him to impact the game. Mouser said he called multiple third- and fourth-down plays specifically for the 6-6, 250-pound tight end. He also appreciated running behind Burkle, who consistently made blocks.

"Getting Gabe back will be good for us because he's one of my favorite people that I've ever coached," Mouser said.

Defensive end Ikenna Ezeogu

DL added significant bulk at DT - led by Siale Taupaki (92) and Keanu Williams. Is there the superstar on the edge they are typically known for? Some buzz around Ike Ezeogu (1).



Love bringing alum D’Anton Lynn in as DC - clearly means a lot to him to be back. pic.twitter.com/HCvnTqr0Fz — Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 11, 2026

Penn State's staff has been trumpeting Ezeogu since spring as a player who can play across the defensive line. He's built different for an edge rusher: Ezeogu is 6-5, 273 with an explosiveness that belies his size.

Malloe said that Ezeogu, a redshirt senior from Iowa State, basically can line up in every gap along the line. "We've asked a lot of him," Campbell said, and Ezeogu has responded. He might not be a classic Penn State edge rusher, but Ezeogu will be one of the most important defensive linemen.

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