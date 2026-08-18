Six Standouts From Penn State Football Camp — and Will They Start?

Penn State turns toward training camp scrimmage No. 2 this weekend with an eye on determining who bests fits the depth chart for the Sept. 5 opener against Marshall at Beaver Stadium. That depth chart is coming into better focus as Penn State completes its second week of training camp, which included its first scrimmage at Beaver Stadium.

After several open practices, and through conversations in State College, we're getting a better sense of who's standing out for the Nittany Lions in training camp. Here's a look at some of the top performers, including some who won't start but have made a strong impression.

Quarterback Alex Manske

A look at Penn State QB Alex Manske going through a drill at training camp, five months after open-heart surgery.



No limitations or restrictions. More here on Manske’s story.https://t.co/GegjxtOApL pic.twitter.com/7M1hlU9Dve — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) August 18, 2026

Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser has called Manske's competitiveness similar to that of starter Rocco Becht, and Manske might be more talented. Though the redshirt freshman missed spring drills because of open-heart surgery, he's back and cleared to play this season.

For Penn State's staff, whose first priority always was Manske's health, the news elevates the team as well. The quarterback position was tenuous during spring drills, with Becht recovering from off-season shoulder surgery and Manske at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. But both are healthy now, leaving the coaching staff much more comfortable about the position this season.

Manske also has looked terrific in practice. The 6-3 redshirt freshman certainly had rust, since he threw for the first time this year in mid-June, but has grown sharper as camp has progressed.

"You feel good when the ball's in his hands," Mouser said. "You always feel like that guy's going to find a way to make a play."

Linebacker Tony Rojas

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas reacts following a sack against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rojas has had a lot to process this fall. He's playing for his fourth defensive coordinator in four years in D'Anton Lynn and did not practice during spring drills following his October 2025 ACL tear. Though Rojas said he'll be a brand, new linebacker this year, Penn State's staff still harbored cautious optimism.

But the junior has been exceptional in camp, specifically in last weekend's scrimmage, where his versatility gave Mouser a headache. New linebackers coach Tyson Veidt has noticed a change as well.

"He's a guy that's in his third defense in three years, right? And this is really his spring ball start," Veidt said. "He's done a tremendous job taking a lot of reps."

Rojas not only will start for Penn State's defense but also could be its most important player. Lynn already has teased how many different ways he will use Rojas this season. Hint: The linebacker loves to blitz.

Left guard Trevor Buhr

Mouser called Buhr, an Iowa State transfer who started six games last season, possibly Penn State's offensive MVP of training camp. He's playing between two first-time Power 4 starters in Malachi Goodman (left tackle) and Brock Riker (center) but has elevated his game and theirs.

Buhr (6-4, 318) and fellow guard Cooper Cousins, who will start on the right side, are two of the line's most physical players. Buhr brings stamina as well, particularly against Penn State's beefy interior tackles.

"He plays a very physically demanding position," Mouser said of Buhr. "He and Cooper Cousins are O-linemen that take pride in how violent and physical they can be, and Trevor has done a good job of that. He's consistent in pass [protection] every rep, doesn't lose in pass pro, and is violent at the point of attack."

Running back Quinton Martin Jr.

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Quinton Martin Jr. runs with the ball during spring practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Carson Hansen out for last weekend's scrimmage, Martin and James Peoples took the majority of the reps at running back. Both made plays, and Martin won extra praise for his size and versatility.

This is the first camp Martin has been able to hold weight. He's still around 215 pounds, about 15 more than last year, and retaining it. Which is exactly what Campbell wants to see when Martin runs against Big Ten lines.

"He did some great stuff on the goal line for us, being able to get downhill," Mouser said. "He's one of the better pass [protection] guys that we have. We can split him out and we can have him run routes for us when we get to those 10 personnel [one back, four receivers) sets. We really have two backs in too, because he could play wideout for us. So he allows us to get funky with what we want to do."

Hansen, Peoples and Martin all will play this season. But watch for Martin to earn more carries as the season rolls on, and perhaps even a start or two.

Receiver Zay Robinson

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Zay Robinson goes for a catch during spring practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A 5-11 redshirt freshman from Iowa State, Robinson has consistently improved through camp and was a highlight of the first scrimmage. Penn State receivers coach Kashif Moore is looking for players to challenge Chase Sowell, Brett Eskildsen and Koby Howard on the top line. Robinson is doing that.

"He was a guy that I challenged after spring ball: 'Like, you need to be better,'" Mouser said. "We need him to be better because he's one of our most competitive guys, and he's risen to the challenge."

Cornerback Audavion Collins

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Audavion Collins runs with the ball during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Collins is a fifth-year senior who started all 13 games for the Nittany Lions last year and was among the team's most vital returnees. Cornerbacks coach Terry Smith and the returning Nittany Lions certainly knew about "AC," but Mouser said he has seen enough of him already in camp.

"AC is a guy that's always in my face, 24/7, and he's one of the best defensive players that we've got to go against," Mouser said. "So, when you've got guys like him and Zion [Tracy] that can be so multiple in the back half, ... it's a nightmare."

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