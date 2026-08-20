Some Penn State Football Fans Get Sticker Shock at 2027 Season-Ticket Prices

Penn State has released prices for 2027 football season tickets, which have generated varying degrees of sticker shock for fans. Some will see marginal increases, others could actually pay less and a few might consider relocating their seats when premium inventory is introduced in 2027.

Penn State is in Phase II of the $700 million Beaver Stadium renovation that will introduce a new West Tower with multiple premium levels for the 2027 season. Those seat locations are where the largest ticket prices will be incurred.

Six sections on Beaver Stadium's current West side will be converted to club-level seating that will be 324 percent more expensive than the current seats. Those clubs will offer a significantly different gameday experience, with larger seats and access to the Schuyler Club with included food and beverage. Penn State has made premium seating a centerpiece of the Beaver Stadium renovation.

But the seating and pricing changes have prompted some fans to say they might reconsider their tickets for the 2027 season.

"After almost 40 years as a season-ticket holder, they have priced me out," Tim Kutz told Rich Scarcella of the Reading Eagle. "I'm done. We now know who is paying for the renovation."

Fans will get a sense of the renovation's scale this season, as Penn State largely has completed the new upper deck seating area on the West side. During a recent tour of Beaver Stadium, we saw just how large the structure and new seating deck are. The top deck of those West-side bleachers are at eye level with the Nittany Lion weathervane and the South endzone scoreboard.

Penn State opened Beaver Stadium for a tour recently, in which we scaled the new west bleachers.



You’re up there with the Nittany Lion weathervane. Also heard the new audio system being tested. Big place with a big sound. pic.twitter.com/fdfBE4asz8 — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) August 17, 2026

And that renovation will bring increased costs in many parts of the stadium. Darian Somers, who runs the informative Stuff Somers Says website that covers Penn State sports, has built auseful tool for new and prospective Penn State football fans. It shows 2026 and 2027 football season-ticket prices, along with naming changes for each section.

For many Penn State football fans, season-ticket prices will increase by less than $100. And some fans could pay less for their tickets. For example, those in three sections of the stadiums East side will pay $795, down 19 percent from the 2026 season. A total of six sections will see lower prices.

Penn State has released the full seating chart, which includes the reordered stadium sections, season-ticket prices and even a new option for tickets on a "drink rail."

"We recognize that being a Penn State Football season ticket holder represents both a financial commitment and a deep personal investment in our program," Penn State said in a letter to season-ticket holders. "Our goal is to provide as much clarity and advance notice as possible so you can make the decisions that are right for you and your family."

Where ticket prices will increase most

A rendering of the proposed renovation of Penn State's Beaver Stadium, which is scheduled for completion in 2027. | Courtesy Penn State Athletics

The next phase of the Beaver Stadium renovation will occur after the 2026 season, when Penn State demolishes the lower seating bowl on the West side and replaces it with chairback and premium seating options. This is where the price increases most come into play, and where most of the sticker shock will occur.

For example, fans who have tickets in the West lower-bowl section of WD will be find their seats located in the new section 6C, which will be part of the Schuyler Club premium seating section. Season tickets in WD cost $1,156. Tickets in the Schuyler Club will cost $4,900, a 324-percent increase not including a $10,000 one-time capital gift.

However, the Schuyler and Marzano clubs will offer a very different experience entirely new to Beaver Stadium. Two thousand seats will be available with access to the Schuyler Club, a 20,000-square-foot lounge located directly behind the seats at field level.

Club access features an inclusive food-and-beverage menu (with beer and wine) and what Penn State calls an "enhanced audio and visual experience." Penn State also says that the seats, located at field level between the 30-yard lines, will have nine extra inches of row width, expanding from 24 inches.

The lower-west chairback seats, located behind the Schuyler Club seats, start at $1,975, a 101-percent increase. This is considered general seating in the new lower bowl and will carry a capital gift of $2,500 per account.

A view from the new upper deck bleacher seats on the west side of Penn State's Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State on SI

The Marzano Club seats, which start at $4,500, will be located in the 200 seating level above the lower bowl. The Marzano Club will be the largest premium venue in Beaver Stadium, a 50,000-square-foot space which also will feature an inclusive food-and-beverage menu.

When completed in 2027, the stadium will have six premium sections. That includes 18 executive suites and 30 loge boxes, which Penn State says are sold out. Fans can join a wait list, though.

Fans can begin renewing their season tickets in October. Penn State also said that fans with season tickets on the West side can ask to relocate if they are not interested in premium seating.

I've had Penn State football season tickets for a very, very long time. I've always considered myself lucky to have them, and I've supported the program through plenty of good years, bad years, coaching changes, bowl games, and everything in between.



But I have to admit, the… pic.twitter.com/3cCMzuUJLN — Blue & White Grit USMC Style (AKA Tom) (@TriPSU91) August 18, 2026

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