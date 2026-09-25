Wisconsin vs. Penn State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4

The No. 13 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions open their Big Ten schedule with a home game against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday evening.

Penn State is undefeated through three games, but hasn’t really been tested yet. They’ve covered as -23.5 and -39.5 favorites with a 27-9 win at Temple in between.

Wisconsin opened its season with a blowout loss to Notre Dame in which it failed to cover as +21.5 underdogs, then beat Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan at home, including a 54-10 victory last week to cover as -23.5 favorites.

Penn State has won the last six meetings against Wisconsin, most recently winning 28-13 on the road two years ago.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 4 matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Penn State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wisconsin +10 (-110)

Penn State -10 (-110)

Moneyline

Wisconsin: +310

Penn State: -395

Total

44.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Wisconsin vs. Penn State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Beaver Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Wisconsin record: 2-1

Penn State record: 3-0

Wisconsin vs. Penn State Key Players to Watch

Rocco Becht, Quarterback, Penn State Nittany Lions

Rocco Becht is having a great senior season so far. After spending the first four years of his collegiate career at Iowa State, he elected to join Penn State for his final season.

Becht has completed 45 of 64 passes (70.3%) for 751 yards and nine touchdowns through his first three games with the Nittany Lions. He’s yet to turn the ball over, but was sacked once in each game.

We’ll see how Becht fares in his first Big Ten matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Penn State Prediction and Pick

Penn State had a bit of a hiccup in Philadelphia against Temple two weeks ago, but showed little mercy against Buffalo last week. The Nittany Lions scored 17 points in each of the first two quarters and 21 points in the second half en route to a 55-13 victory, covering the massive -39.5 spread.

Wisconsin fared well at home against two inferior opponents in the last few weeks, but looking back at that Notre Dame loss in Week 1 is important here. The Badgers were awful on the road last season, scoring a total of 45 points in five losses. That included a 17-7 loss at Minnesota as -2.5 favorites to close out the season.

I don’t see Penn State letting up against a Wisconsin team that lost by 28 as +21.5 underdogs. The Lions have also allowed just 22 points in three games, so it could be a long evening for the Badgers.

Pick: Penn State -10 (-110)

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