Penn State vs. Northwestern Predictions: Week 5 Stress Test for Nittany Lions

A year ago, James Franklin walked off the Beaver Stadium field for the last time after Penn State's 22-21 loss to Northwestern. The Wildcats turned a fourth-quarter drive into the game-winning touchdown that ended Franklin's tenure as Penn State's head coach.

On Friday night, the Nittany Lions get another crack at the Wildcats, this time as part of a grand opening. Northwestern will host Penn State in the first game at the new Ryan Field, a nearly $900 million venue that claims to be the most expensive college stadium ever built.

There are plenty of Penn State storylines Friday night beyond a mostly new program getting proxy retribution for last year's loss at Beaver Stadium. More than half of Penn State's roster wasn't on the field that night and doesn't care about settling scores. These Nittany Lions want to settle their offense.

With that in mind, here's how we see Friday's Penn State-Northwestern game shaking out, including our predictions from the Penn State on SI staff. Kickoff is scheduled for just after 8 p..m. ET on FOX.

1. Penn State vs. Northwestern game predictions

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Horstman: It’s difficult to trust Penn State’s offense after its lackluster performance against Wisconsin, and I don’t see it getting easier in the Northwestern game. Even before the season, this game was circled as a tricky road matchup with the Wildcats opening their new stadium. The Nittany Lions’ defense will likely keep them close, but there’s too many questions for the offense to expect a win. Northwestern 21, Penn State 17

Mark Wogenrich: Penn State’s offensive showing (yes, it was) against Wisconsin, particularly that of quarterback Rocco Becht, should be an anomaly. Sure, the Nittany Lions are understaffed in the explosives department without Koby Howard, but there’s no way they can be that ineffective two weeks straight. Right? James Peoples thinks Penn State can run on Northwestern. We do too. Penn State 27, Northwestern 14

2. Who will be the game's MVP?

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas (13) reacts after intercepting a pass against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Horstman: Penn State linebacker Tony Rojas has played some good football since returning from his ACL injury. Despite the loss to Wisconsin, he stuck out with six tackles (two for loss), a sack and an interception. Even if Penn State loses again to Northwestern, I don’t think it’ll be because of the defense. Rojas likely would continue his standout season against the Wildcats.

Mark Wogenrich: Speaking of James Peoples, he’s been a confident personality on the roster. The Ohio State transfer said he expected to see the Buckeyes again this season and then called last week’s loss a necessary evil. Peoples backs that up at Northwestern with a 100-yard game.

3. Who is the game's unsung hero?

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Brett Eskildsen reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Horstman: Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser said he wants to get his tight ends more involved. This should lead to tight end Ben Brahmer to see more action against Northwestern, as he could be who the offense turns to for better production after the passing game lacked a rhythm against Wisconsin.

Mark Wogenrich: Receiver Brett Eskildsen hasn’t jumped out of the gate at Penn State. He was hurt through camp and the non-conference schedule and went 0-for-6 on targets against Wisconsin. Eskildsen emerges with some key catches Friday, including a deep shot.

4. What major change will Penn State's offense make?

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) runs with the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Horstman: Penn State had four running backs involved in the first quarter against Wisconsin. I don’t think that will happen again as the Nittany Lions should tighten up their running back rotation. If that happens, expect running back James Peoples to see the majority of carries, as he received praise after being the most productive rusher last week.

Mark Wogenrich: Accuracy has never headlined Rocco Becht’s resume. He’s a career 61-percent passer who has dipped below that 19 times in his career. That includes the last two weeks, notably his 41-percent completion rate vs. the Badgers. Maybe his noncon start was the outlier, but Becht is better than he was last week and will get some of his juice back.

5. What will Penn State fans be talking about Saturday?

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell walks on the field following the game against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Horstman: It’s way too early to make any assumptions about how Campbell will perform during his time at Penn State, but another loss probably won’t stop fans from talking about that. If the Nittany Lions don’t get a win Friday, there could be more worrying about the future of the Campbell era, even though it's only Game 5 of Year 1.

Mark Wogenrich: The whiplash strains of Penn State being a playoff contender again as the Nittany Lions prepare for USC’s arrival to the White Out.

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