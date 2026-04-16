Penn State's Running Backs Take Major Step Forward During Spring Drills

STATE COLLEGE | Throughout the offseason and spring practice, Penn State’s running backs have transformed their bodies and mentality. Under new running backs coach Savon Huggins, establishing culture was the first priority. But now they're also competing spots on the depth chart as Penn State nears the end of spring practice.

“That’s going to be great competition all the way through fall camp,” Penn State coach Matt Campbell said. “All three have shown really great things.”

Senior Carson Hansen came with Campbell from Iowa State and said he is in the best shape of his career. Hansen, Iowa State's leading rusher last season, credits that to how Huggins has set the standard during their nearly four months together on campus.

“Coach Huggins has done a great job of pressing that in the running back room, we’re going to be the most conditioned team out there,” said Hansen, who is listed at 6-2, 221 pounds. “The play never ends in practice. It’s like the guys are tackling you in the flood period, that’s just how it is so you have to be conditioned to the best of your ability.”

Steak dinner and some good laughs, so much than football!



Next JP don’t stand next to the 2 tallest ones in the room lol



Great fellowship with the guys! #WeAre 🦁 #SetTheTone pic.twitter.com/sEhLmIV88Z — Savon Huggins (@CoachSHuggins) February 18, 2026

Huggins noted Hansen’s attention to detail and football IQ have “enhanced” over the past two months in addition to the improvements he’s made on the field itself. Huggins was a running back in college, and Hansen has benefitted from learning extra technical tips in film sessions.

“I would say just how to run in the open field,” said Hansen about the best tip he’s picked up so far. “Breaking down defenders and setting them up in a way where you don’t have to be so calculated with it. It just happens smoothly.”

Quinton Martin Jr. is one of two Penn State running backs who opted to return in 2026. In Campbell and Huggins’ system, Martin has felt more comfortable making the physical changes needed to excel at the running back position.

“The past two years, it’s been a struggle for me putting weight on, but the new program, the new habits we’ve been doing, it’s very disciplined and consistent,” said Martin, who weighed in at 211 pounds the morning before practice.

Martin, who was listed at 204 on Penn State’s initial spring roster, said his goal is to reach 215 by the end of spring ball and 220 by the beginning of fall camp.

“He’s incrementally making better eating choices, and his habits have been really, really good over the course of the spring,” Huggins said. “So it’s been encouraging to see where he started to where he’s at and his level of consistency in his preparation.”

At the Pinstripe Bowl, Martin had a memorable performance in one of his first opportunities to stand out in the backfield, with Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen not playing. He ran 20 times for 101 yards in the Nittany Lions’ 22-10 win over Clemson after not recording a carry during the regular season. Since then, Martin said he has taken a “big step forward.”

“Getting more downhill, pad level reducing and just staying consistent,” Martin said. “At times I seemed to be not consistent in the past just with my tracking or making the long reads or not identifying the pressure to put some linebacker when I need to.”

A look at Penn State’s running backs at practice. In order, Carson Hansen, Quinton Martin Jr., James Peoples and Cam Wallace. pic.twitter.com/ApIPklUEud — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) March 26, 2026

Cam Wallace is the other returning running back for Penn State but has struggled with injuries. However, Campbell said that Wallace, a redshirt junior, looks healthy now and scored the offense’s only touchdown during a recent practice scrimmage.

“It was great to see him kind of show up and continue and make great headway,” Campbell said.

James Peoples has experienced the most among the backs after transferring from Ohio State. Now, Peoples expects to provide the explosive burst that Penn State needs from the backfield.

“The biggest strides I think I’ve taken is just being explosive, being a guy that the team needs, the offense needs to get this thing going,” Peoples said. “It really is dictated off how you play, how to get the offense juice. I feel like, in that regard, I’ve been doing a good job.”

Huggins noted Peoples’ increased comfort in just being around his teammates. Through transparent conversations, the backs have built trust, which has led to more production on the field.

“I’m very encouraged where he started to where he’s at right now through 10 practices,” Huggins said of Peoples. “And most importantly, he’s having fun out there.”

Penn State's running backs will introduce themselves to the fans April 25 at Beaver Stadium for the team's public practice that will serve as this year's Blue-White event.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back James Peoples (20) hurdles over UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (21) in the first half at Ohio Stadium. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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