Penn State Football Live Updates: Breaking Down Game 1 vs. Marshall

STATE COLLEGE | Nine months ago, Matt Campbell accepted the Penn State football coaching job by saying, "It's my mission to make you proud of this football team." Campbell gets his first chance to do that today.

The No. 18 Nittany Lions host Marshall in their 2026 season opener at Beaver Stadium, whose continuing facelift is nearly as big as the football program's. Sixty-two new players will wear the Penn State uniform today, including 40 who wore uniforms at different colleges last season.

Penn State's transfer class is just one storyline we'll be following when the game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET. So join us for live updates all afternoon from Beaver Stadium. In the meantime, some notes to catch up on the Nittany Lions.

Penn State to honor late team doctor

On Saturday, we will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Wayne J. Sebastianelli with a helmet sticker and moment of silence in his memory. pic.twitter.com/yRwyVuzfnv — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 4, 2026

Penn State players will wear a "WJS" sticker on their helmets to honor Dr. Wayne Sebastianelli, the program's long-time director of athletic medicine and team physcician. Sebastianelli passed away in May at age 68.

Sebastianelli served four Penn State head football coaches from Joe Paterno to Bill O'Brien to James Franklin to Matt Campbell. He was Penn State's director of athletic medicine for many years until 2013 and returned in 2016 as part of Franklin's medical staff.

Sebastianelli performed surgery on dozens of Penn State players and was an instrumental caregiver to Adam Taliaferro, the former defensive back who was paralyzed during a game vs. Ohio State in 2000. Taliaferro credited Sebastianelli's care for helping him walk again.

"I speak on behalf of every Penn State football letterman when I say that Dr. Sebastianelli was so much more than our doctor; he was family," Taliaferro said in a statement. "For me personally, his eyes were the first I looked into when I was paralyzed on the field. In that moment he gave me and my family something we desperately needed: Hope. Without him, my story would not be what it is today."

Penn State news and notes

An exterior view of the construction of the new West Tower at Penn State's Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State on SI

Looking for predictions? Here's what we think will happen in today's game vs. Marshall.

How about storylines? We've got four to chew on.

Penn State's pre-game injury report looks favorable, though we're playing wait-and-see on a few key players. One player definitely out is sophomore defensive linebacker LaVar Arrington II, according to his father.

More than five dozen Penn State players will enter Beaver Stadium today for their first gameday. Here's how they're handling it.

Those in State College for the game can visit the new Paterno Family Football Experience Room at the All-Sports Museum at Beaver Stadium. Can't make it? Here's a peak at the exhibit.

Former Penn State coach Joe Paterno's office is recreated in the Paterno Family Football Experience Room at Beaver Stadium. | Will Horstman | Penn State on SI

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter, follow us on social media and add Penn State on SI as a Preferred Source on Google.