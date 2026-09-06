What We Learned From Penn State's Impressive Week 1 Shutout of Marshall

STATE COLLEGE | Penn State wide receiver Koby Howard pointed to the sky as he crossed the end zone in the first quarter of Saturday’s season-opening game against Marshall. After doing a dance following his 42-yard receiving touchdown, Howard turned around, jogged toward the sideline and jumped into the arms of head coach Matt Campbell.

The touchdown kicked off a 45-0 Nittany Lions rout of the Thundering Herd at Beaver Stadium, and talk about a first impression for Campbell and company. Here’s what we learned from the first look at Penn State in 2026.

Quarterback Rocco Becht delivers a flawless debut

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht throws a pass during the first quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Becht took the snap from shotgun, looked right, pump-faked and threw a seam over the middle to Howard. Their touchdown connection ignited the Beaver Stadium crowd, but Becht’s calmness in the pocket and his ability to go through his progressions stood out and carried through the game.

Becht went 10-for-15 passing (66.67 percent) for 203 passing yards and three touchdowns for a 246.3 passer rating in the first half alone. He finished the game 13-for-18 for 271 yards, four touchdowns and a 272 passer rating. It was his first career four-touchdown game in his 40th career start.

“I thought he was [outstanding] from the beginning,” Campbell said. “He put us in a really great position to be successful, so hats off to him.”

Becht was consistently on the same page with his receivers, particularly Howard and Brett Eskildsen (five catches). Considering his spring limitations while he recovered from shoulder surgery, Becht’s connection with his receivers was promising.

Howard finished the game with a career-high 161 yards receiving on a team-high six catches. Becht and Chase Sowell got into rhythm on the first two drives with two clean completions to move the chains. Penn State’s quarterback looked as composed and as advertised given his experience.

“[We] kind of didn't know exactly what to expect [from Marshall’s defense], and for Rocco to be able to handle that and distribute the ball, sometimes being a great quarterback is like being a great point guard, right?” Campbell said. “You have to be a great distributor of where the ball needs to go, and I thought he was outstanding today.”

Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser has some guts

Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht (3) hands the ball off to running back Carson Hansen (21) vs. Marshall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State’s offense lined up with Becht under center on 4th-and-1 at its own 22-yard line with over four minutes remaining in the first half and a 17-0 lead 17-0. Marshall head coach Tony Gibson proceeded to call a timeout.

He was probably thinking the Nittany Lions were just going to attempt to draw his team offside. But Mouser and Campbell sent the offense back onto the field. That took guts.

“I'll be honest with you, I didn't know if that was a great call or not,” Campbell said. But it worked.

The most interesting part of that sequence was committing to go for it against a team that had generated no momentum offensively. And the play call was bold itself.

Running back Carson Hansen took the handoff on an outside zone, got to the edge and picked up 12 yards. Penn State eventually cashed in later with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Becht to tight end Benjamin Brahmer.

That’s what Penn State fans wanted to see from their new offense. Beaver Stadium erupted with cheers as Becht and the offense came back on the field after the timeout. Expect to see more such aggressiveness from Mouser.

“I didn't want to mess the rhythm of the game up, but I just wanted to see who we are,” Campbell said. “Obviously that was a great step forward because we end up going down and have the ability to score. But I think those were good moments. Those are moments where we can bank it we can take it forward.”

Penn State’s defense is fast

The Penn State Nittany Lions defense stops Marshall running back Jo'Shon Barbie during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marshall tried to attack the edge offensively and bounce plays outside for the majority of the first quarter. Marshall offensive coordinator Rod Smith quickly realized that Penn State’s defense was too fast to continue that.

In particular, Penn State’s linebackers showcased elite speed. Tony Rojas (two tackles for loss) looked like his old self after missing nine games last year with a torn ACL. And Kooper Ebel and Cael Brezina did a good job maintaining the edge and funneling plays inside to Penn State’s big front.

However, no one was better on Saturday at getting into the backfield with speed than former linebacker Caleb Bacon. Now playing defensive end, Bacon had three tackles for loss and a sack in the first half. The team notably finished with nine TFLs on Saturday, including seven quarterback hurries and two sacks.

It seems like defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and Penn State are trying to get as much speed on the field as possible.

Lynn would often throw a defensive line combo of four defensive ends, with two playing at tackle in his 4-2-5 defense. The typical group in that set featured Max Granville and Yvan Kemajou on the edge, with Bacon and Ike Ezeogu up the middle.

“So much credit goes to Coach Lynn and that defensive style,” Campbell said. “The ability to try to be multiple in terms of what we showed them, but simple in terms of our ability to execute, especially in Game 1 [was big]. And I think that really evolved over the last two weeks. I think as we started to get some of these guys back and get them healthy, you started to see the multiplicity that we have and what we do.

“I just thought our guys were really keyed in. We knew the running game. It started with the ability to stop the run, and I thought we did a great job of that from the start of the game really through the end of the football game. Then have the ability to be really efficient when we got the third down, getting off the field.”

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