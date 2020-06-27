The Penn State Week in Review

Penn State coach James Franklin made the interview rounds, a former running back found a new home and the university president said not to expect big crowds this fall at Beaver Stadium.

There was plenty of Penn State news this week. Miss any? We're here to link.

Franklin conducted a series of national interviews as the coaching staff returned to work at the Lasch Building. Franklin told several outlets that his family will quarantine at their Florida home during the season. Franklin's interview with Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff was an interesting listen.

Former Penn State running back Ricky Slade reunited with former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne at Old Dominion. It should be a strong connection and a new chance for Slade to shine.

Kickers Jake Pinegar and Jordan Stout conducted video calls with the media this week, during which they offered a glimpse at how the team is conducting voluntary workouts.

How important is new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca to Penn State this season? Only the No. 2 hire of the offseason, according to Football Scoop.

Penn State informed students that season-ticket sales are on hold until decisions about the season are made.

Meanwhile, Penn State President Eric Barron said to expect "highly restricted" crowds across college football this fall.

Fans who stay at the Nittany Lion Inn during home football weekends will have to make other arrangements this season.

Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher joined the group that will represent Penn State on the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.

And finally, watch All-American linebacker Micah Parsons describe who has been among the most important influences of his career.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.