The Penn State Week in Review

Penn State began voluntary workouts, the university announced plans to reopen and linebacker Micah Parsons chatted with the media in another newsworthy week around campus.

First, quarterback news was everywhere. Michael Johnson Jr., a redshirt freshman from Oregon, entered the NCAA transfer portal. He and Ta'Quan Roberson were the two quarterbacks of Penn State's 2019 recruiting class.

Penn State showed off plans to build a "Quarterback Lab" as part of its overhaul of the Lasch Football Buildling. The 1,100-square-foot training was part of a larger planned renovation presented to the State College Borough Planning Commission.

Former quarterback Michael Shuster, a sideline signal-caller for Tracy McSorley and Sean Clifford the past few years, got his coaching career started at Old Dominion. Ricky Rahne, Penn State's former quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, hired Shuster as a graduate assistant.

And another former quarterback, Christian Hackenberg, is pursuing a baseball career as a pitcher. Philadelphia's NBC 10 caught with Hackenberg as he takes the mound.

Linebacker Micah Parsons conducted a Q & A with the media from his Harrisburg home. Parsons said he is scheduled to return to State College for the second phase of voluntary workouts, which begin Monday.

Sophomore running back Noah Cain detailed how he spent the past three months in quarantine, which included personal experience with COVID-19. Cain said that four family members, including his mother, were diagnosed with the disease.

After Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said that he would support student-athletes who kneel during the national anthem, Penn State said it could reconsider its pregame procedures for all sporting events.

Lift for Life, Penn State's fan-favorite offseason charity event, was canceled. Uplifting Athletes, the parent organization founded to raise awareness for rare diseases, canceled all of its Lift for Life events across the country.

Former Penn State wrestler Jason Nolf, a three-time NCAA champ, will wrestle on a Chicago rooftop June 28 for an important cause.

And Audrey Snyder of The Athletic took a tour of campus and beyond in search of the Joe Paterno statue, which was removed from its Beaver Stadium spot nearly eight years ago.

