This Week in the Big Ten

Miss anything in the Big Ten this week? Then catch up with our tour of the conference through the SI college football network.

ILLINOIS

IlliniNow has several stories from linebacker Milo Eifler's interview with local media, during which he expressed concern about playing football during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eifler has plenty of questions, notably, "Do we have a vaccine?"

INDIANA

HoosiersNow breaks down the impact of SI's college football realignment project on Indiana. And Indiana Athletic Director Fred Glass told student-athletes that the university will honor their scholarships if they choose not to return for health-related reasons.

IOWA

HawkeyeMaven analyzes the Iowa athletic department's fiscal concerns. The department projects a $15 million budget reduction for the 2020-21 fiscal year. There's a look at the decision All-American Luke Garza faces over returning to Iowa or entering the NBA draft.

MICHIGAN STATE

Spartan Nation's Hondo Carpenter covers plenty of ground on his football podcast, from budgets to tickets to how Michigan State is handling protests regarding social injustice. As for the football team, check the projected depth chart at defensive end.

MICHIGAN

Who are the Wolverines' top 25 players of 2020? WolverineDigest polled its staff and others for the answer. And quarterback recruit J.J. McCarthy received high grades at the Elite 11 finals.

OHIO STATE

Quarterback Justin Fields served as a camp counselor at the Elite 11 finals. He also threw a little bit. BuckeyesNow takes a look. There's also a look at what's next for Ohio State recruiting.

PURDUE

BoilermakerCountry takes readers inside the 'Men of Mackey' team that will play at this weekend's The Basketball Tournament in Philadelphia. The Purdue group is playing for the Tyler Trent Foundation.

SI ALL-AMERICAN

Miss anything from this week's Elite 11 finals in Nashville? SI All-American covered the event from every angle, including video of all 20 quarterbacks in attendance.

