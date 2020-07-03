AllPennState
This Week in the Big Ten

Mark Wogenrich

Miss anything in the Big Ten this week? Then catch up with our tour of the conference through the SI college football network.

ILLINOIS

IlliniNow has several stories from linebacker Milo Eifler's interview with local media, during which he expressed concern about playing football during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eifler has plenty of questions, notably, "Do we have a vaccine?"

INDIANA

HoosiersNow breaks down the impact of SI's college football realignment project on Indiana. And Indiana Athletic Director Fred Glass told student-athletes that the university will honor their scholarships if they choose not to return for health-related reasons.

IOWA

HawkeyeMaven analyzes the Iowa athletic department's fiscal concerns. The department projects a $15 million budget reduction for the 2020-21 fiscal year. There's a look at the decision All-American Luke Garza faces over returning to Iowa or entering the NBA draft.

MICHIGAN STATE

Spartan Nation's Hondo Carpenter covers plenty of ground on his football podcast, from budgets to tickets to how Michigan State is handling protests regarding social injustice. As for the football team, check the projected depth chart at defensive end.

MICHIGAN

Who are the Wolverines' top 25 players of 2020? WolverineDigest polled its staff and others for the answer. And quarterback recruit J.J. McCarthy received high grades at the Elite 11 finals.

OHIO STATE

Quarterback Justin Fields served as a camp counselor at the Elite 11 finals. He also threw a little bit. BuckeyesNow takes a look. There's also a look at what's next for Ohio State recruiting.

PURDUE

BoilermakerCountry takes readers inside the 'Men of Mackey' team that will play at this weekend's The Basketball Tournament in Philadelphia. The Purdue group is playing for the Tyler Trent Foundation.

SI ALL-AMERICAN

Miss anything from this week's Elite 11 finals in Nashville? SI All-American covered the event from every angle, including video of all 20 quarterbacks in attendance.

You'll Need a Season Ticket to Attend a Penn State Game

Penn State expects to limit football crowds at Beaver Stadium to season-ticket holders.

Mark Wogenrich

Watch Penn State Commit Christian Veilleux at the Elite 11 finals

Penn State commit Christian Veilleux participated in Elite 11 finals quarterback camp.

Mark Wogenrich

Why Penn State's Sean Clifford Began 'Grinding Through Chess' This Spring

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford studied chess with 'elite mindset trainer' Seth Makowsky to improve his game.

Mark Wogenrich

Spring Football a 'Last Resort,' Penn State Athletic Director Says

Penn State's Sandy Barbour cites concerns with shifting college football to 2021.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Records No Positive Tests for COVID-19

A total of 102 athletes Penn State have been tested, Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Recruiting Roundup: What to Watch in July

What to watch with Penn State football recruiting this summer.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Transfer Portal Update: A new home for CJ Holmes

Mark Wogenrich

'We Have the Opportunity to Have the No. 1 Linebacker Group in the Country'

Penn State's Jesse Luketa says "LBU" is ready to prove it has the best linebackers in the nation.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State-Pitt is Back! Sort of.

In SI's 'America Realigned' vision, Penn State reunites with an old rival in a new conference.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's James Franklin: 'So Far, So Good' on Team's Return

Penn State's return process has gone relatively smoothly so far, coach James Franklin said, as the football team hits Week 3 of voluntary workouts.

Mark Wogenrich