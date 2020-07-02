Roughly three years ago, Justin Fields found himself competing in the Elite 11 Camp against some of the best high school quarterbacks in the country. Fields went on to win the 2017 Elite 11 MVP award and lived up to the billing as a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019.

The coveted three-day showcase welcomes the nation’s best soon-to-be high school seniors taking part in on-field drills, classroom instruction, off-field human development and routes-on-air. Ohio State five-star commit Kyle McCord was one of 20 individuals competing this time around.

Fields was back at the camp as a counselor this year, helping former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer run the showcase event while also having a chance to put on a display of his own. And he didn’t disappoint. He completed passes all over the field, showcasing his deep-ball ability and his ability to throw on the run.

Fields competed in the 2017 camp up at Nike World HQ in Beaverton, Oregon, beating out eventual Clemson Tiger National Champion Trevor Lawrence. Now, those two are the odds-on favorites for the 2020 Heisman Trophy. The Elite 11 has a solid history of quarterbacks who've gone out to have incredible careers.

Fields sparked Ohio State to a 13-1 record last season, his first in Columbus after transferring from Georgia, and fell just shy of reaching the national championship game.

