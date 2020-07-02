BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Justin Fields Shines as Elite 11 Camp Counselor

Brendan Gulick

Roughly three years ago, Justin Fields found himself competing in the Elite 11 Camp against some of the best high school quarterbacks in the country. Fields went on to win the 2017 Elite 11 MVP award and lived up to the billing as a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019.

The coveted three-day showcase welcomes the nation’s best soon-to-be high school seniors taking part in on-field drills, classroom instruction, off-field human development and routes-on-air. Ohio State five-star commit Kyle McCord was one of 20 individuals competing this time around.

Fields was back at the camp as a counselor this year, helping former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer run the showcase event while also having a chance to put on a display of his own. And he didn’t disappoint. He completed passes all over the field, showcasing his deep-ball ability and his ability to throw on the run.

Fields competed in the 2017 camp up at Nike World HQ in Beaverton, Oregon, beating out eventual Clemson Tiger National Champion Trevor Lawrence. Now, those two are the odds-on favorites for the 2020 Heisman Trophy. The Elite 11 has a solid history of quarterbacks who've gone out to have incredible careers.

Fields sparked Ohio State to a 13-1 record last season, his first in Columbus after transferring from Georgia, and fell just shy of reaching the national championship game.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting: Who is Next for Ohio State Football?

Plenty of big names in the 2021 class still on the board as July begins.

Adam Prescott

by

Joey44Monty

Buckeye Breakfast: Empty Stadiums, Remaining Recruits, All-Decade Team Continues

Will empty stadiums impact referees? Plenty of big football prospects still available. Buckeyes all over All-Decade squad.

Adam Prescott

Kyle McCord Caps Impressive Showing at Elite 11 Camp

Future Buckeye made strong case for MVP honors.

Adam Prescott

by

Keegan Rice

"Sticking" to Tradition: History of the Buckeye Helmet Leaf

Ohio State Football has been awarding leaf stickers for over 50 years.

Tyler Stephen

Jeff Okudah, Vonn Bell Land on Big Ten All-Decade Second Team

The former Buckeyes are among the greatest to ever play defensive back in Columbus. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Clemson Football Roster Up to 37 CoVID-19 Cases

The Clemson Tigers football team saw fewer players test positive last week, but they still are dealing with a significant illness. Read more.

Tyler Stephen

by

Massimino31

Ohio State Leads Big Ten with 164 Distinguished Scholars

Ohio State leads the conference for the fifth consecutive year as student-athletes excel off the field. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Malik Hooker is Big Ten All-Decade Safety

Former Ohio State Buckeye Malik Hooker was named to the Big Ten Network All-Decade Team after an amazing season in 2016. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Emoni Bates Chooses Michigan State Basketball

One of the most hyped high school basketball players in recent memory chose to play for Michigan State on Monday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Top Cornerback Tony Grimes Commits to North Carolina

No. 1 corner chooses Tar Heels over Ohio State, Texas A&M and Georgia.

Adam Prescott