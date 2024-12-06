Penn State Vs. Oregon: Keys to the Big Ten Title Game
Penn State last played against Oregon in the 1995 Rose Bowl, earning a 38-20 victory to cap the program’s most recent undefeated season. Nearly 30 years later, the stakes remain high for the next chapter between the Nittany Lions and the Ducks. But this time, the other side is unbeaten.
Penn State coach James Franklin’s path to his first national championship begins Saturday night in Indianapolis, where the third-ranked Nittany Lions will meet No. 1 Oregon in the Big Ten Championship Game. A win over the Ducks could vault the Nittany Lions to the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff, while a loss will impact their first-round playoff matchup. Here’s what Penn State should address to take down the Ducks.
Control Oregon’s defensive line
Oregon’s pass rush is elite, finishing the regular season with 39 sacks, tied for sixth in the FBS. More concerning for Penn State is how hot the Ducks’ defensive line is entering the conference championship. In its 49-21 beatdown of Washington last week, Oregon racked up 10 sacks, including 2.5 from senior defensive end Jordan Burch.
Penn State has done well protecting quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula this season, allowing just 11 sacks, tied for seventh in the FBS. But the Nittany Lions’ offensive line will face a significant challenge in slowing Oregon’s multi-faceted pass rush. The task grew more complicated with the loss of starting right tackle Anthony Donkoh. The Big Ten Championship Game will be a massive test for the position’s new starter, Nolan Rucci.
“[Oregon has] size and speed and athleticism. They've done a good job of using it. They got some guys that are somewhat unusual in terms of their measurables for the position they play, specifically at defensive end,” Franklin said. “We're gonna have to go execute the plan against a really good team. And as you also know, if you're giving extra help on a defensive end … then it also exposes you in other areas. So that's kind of the chess match.”
Four different Ducks have posted at least four sacks, led by Big Ten sack leader Matayo Uiagalelei (10.5). Watch for Derrick Harmon (4) and Teitum Tuioti (5.5) as well. Oregon pressures from a variety of positions, making pass protection for Allar a significant storyline.
Get Tyler Warren the ball in scoring situations
Franklin seemed to learn a simple but sometimes forgotten lesson after Penn State’s lone loss to Ohio State: The offense runs best when its most talented player touches the ball. Tight end Tyler Warren had seven touches against the Buckeyes (four receptions, three rushes), his second-lowest total in Big Ten play. And he didn’t touch the ball on Penn State’s final offensive series inside the 5-yard line. Since then, Warren has totaled 41 touches, 474 yards and five touchdowns in four games.
On Saturday, Franklin and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki have an opportunity to apply that lesson by assuring Warren gets enough chances with the ball, especially near the goal line.
“There is a piece where you can say in critical moments, you’ve got to think players, not plays,” Franklin said after the Ohio State loss. “You’ve got to make sure Tyler Warren touches the ball. However that is, whether it's Wildcat, in the passing game, or whether that's as a ball carrier.”
The Nittany Lions need Warren involved against the Ducks’ defense, which is too deep and talented to navigate without production from its primary game-wrecker. Look for Warren to get involved early and often and do what he has all season: perform the heavy lifting in Penn State’s offense.
“I’m excited to hop in and dive into that plan and try and figure out how we can neutralize [Warren],” Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said Sunday. “I think they do as good a job as any at utilizing their personnel. I think their scheme is really difficult to plan for offensively so that’ll be a fun challenge for us and our defensive staff.”
Limit the Ducks’ yards after catch
Oregon’s offense will be the best Penn State has faced, or will face, this season. Running back Jordan James has totaled 1,166 yards and 13 touchdowns, while quarterback Dillon Gabriel has racked up 3,275 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. Oregon also has four players (Tez Johnson, Evan Stewart, Traeshon Holden and Terrance Ferguson) with at least 35 receptions.
With Penn State fielding one of the nation’s best run defenses (tied for 7th in FBS allowing 97 yards per game), limiting the extent of Gabriel’s passing attack will be key. The Big Ten offensive player of the year has been extremely efficient, completing 73.5 percent of his passes. Gabriel often finds his weapons with short-range throws, which will put a premium on tackling for Penn State’s defense.
Here’s how Penn State needs to get Oregon off the field: Bring down players like James, a strong receiving back, on Gabriel’s checkdowns and get the Ducks into third-and-long situations. In its 16-13 win over Wisconsin, Gabriel was intercepted, did not throw a touchdown pass and averaged 7 yards per attempt. The blueprint for a Penn State win revolves around successfully slowing one of college football’s most dynamic quarterbacks and preventing him from leaning on his collection of weapons.
“[Gabriel’s] just so poised and relaxed,” Franklin said. “You're not going to give him a whole lot that he hasn't seen before. And he's surrounded with really good talent.”
Penn State meets Oregon in the 2024 Big Ten Championship on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
