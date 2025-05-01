Two Penn State Players Reportedly Also Received Prank Calls During NFL Draft
Abdul Carter and Tyler Warren, Penn State's two first-round picks, reportedly were among the players with Colorado's Shedeur Sanders who received prank phone calls during opening night of the NFL Draft. The NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons $250,000 for failing to protect the players' phone numbers, which a son of Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich found on an iPad and used to make the call to Sanders.
The NFL also fined Ulbrich $100,000 for what it called "failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL Draft," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Ulbrich apologized for the incident Wednesday in a media availability in Atlanta.
"I would like to publicly apologize to Shedeur and the Sanders family for what occurred," Ulbrich told reporters in Atlanta, according to the Falcons' official website. "Second of all, I want to publicly apologize to Mr. [Arthur] Blank, Terry Fontenot, Raheem Morris and the entire Falcons organization. My actions, my actions, of not protecting confidential data were inexcusable. My son's actions were absolutely inexcusable, and for that, we are both deeply sorry.
"The NFL has taken action and I fully respect the punishment. We take full responsibility, both my son and myself, and we will not be appealing the fine in any way. Going forward, I promise my son and I will work hard to demonstrate that we are better than this. Again, I am deeply sorry for our actions."
Sanders, the former Colorado quarterback, was the first player reported to have received a prank phone call during the NFL Draft. Since then, agents for other players have confirmed similar incidents.
On Wednesday, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Carter received a call stating that the Jacksonville Jaguars were selecting him at No. 2 overall. The New York Giants drafted Carter at No. 3.
“It’s unfortunate that these private numbers are getting to the people making the prank calls," Rosenhaus told Schefter. "Abdul and I knew it was bs and didn’t even tell his family about the call.”
Warren, selected 14th overall by the Indianapolis Colts, reportedly also received a prank call. According to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, Warren received a call before the New York Jets were set to make the seventh overall pick.
The Atlanta Falcons previously released a statement confirming that Jax Ulbrich "unintentionally came across" Sanders' phone number and that the organization had connected Ulbrich and Sanders for a phone call to apologize. There has been no public link regarding the reported calls to Carter and Warren.
"We appreciate the NFL's swift and thorough review of last week's data exposure and the event that transpired due to it," the Atlanta Falcons said in a statement Wednesday. "We were proactive in addressing the situation internally and cooperated fully with the league throughout the process, and accept the discipline levied to Coach Jeff Ulbrich and the organization. We are confident in our security policies and practices and will continue to emphasize adherence to them with our staff whether on or off premises. Additionally, the Ulbrich family is working with the organization to participate in community service initiatives in relation to last week's matter."