Tyler Warren Returns to Penn State to Provide Some 'Swag'
Penn State welcomed back an All-American this week to provide some "swag" for a team looking to end a six-game losing streak. Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren took a break from chasing the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award to spend some time with the Nittany Lions.
"It's been great to have him in the building, and he's been around all week, so it's been good for our guys," Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith said.
Warren is spending part of his bye week with the Nittany Lions, who visit Michigan State on Saturday looking for their first Big Ten win. Warren, who won the Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end last season, is living up to every penny Indianapolis spent to make him their first-round draft pick. He leads all NFL tight ends in receiving yards (617) and yards afer catch per reception (7.9) and ranks second in receptions (50).
In the Colts' 31-25 overtime over Atlanta in Berlin last week, Warren made several huge catches and set career-highs in receptions (eight) and yards (99). With the Colts on a bye after playing in Berlin, Warren is spending some time in State College.
"It's been awesome," Smith said Thursday on the Penn State Coaches Show. "Obviously he's a first-round draft pick, he's having an amazing rookie year, and then for his off week he's spending it with us. It's great for us, because we need the guidance, we need the mentorship, we need the know-how to help us get our swag back, get our confidence back. He's doing it at such a high level and he's such a great person. We can draw so many different resources from him."
Here's what else Smith discussed on the Penn State Coaches Show:
What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State newsletter. It's your free daily window into the Nttany Lions.
Ethan Grunkemeyer grows up
Grunkemeyer, Penn State's redshirt freshman quarterback, completed 12 of his next 14 passes after a third-quarter interception vs. Indiana and nearly led a comeback victory. He also showed poise in the post-game, leading Smith to suggest that Penn State had found its "quarterback for the future."
"If you watch the first half vs. the second half, it was like a tale of two halves for him," Smith said on the radio show. "After that [interception], you could just see that he started delivering. He sat comfortable in the pocket, he made some good dig throws, a couple deep outs in there and then just took control of the game and really gave us a chance to get the victory."
Some freshmen to watch for the finish
Defensive end Yvan Kemajou played 19 snaps against Indiana with Chaz Coleman out of the lineup and contributed some needed pass rush. He had a quarterback hurry and broke up a pass to add his name to the list of players Penn State would like to keep next season.
"He's playing really good football, and his coming-out game was the Iowa game," Smith said of Kemajou. "... He's not going to look back now. He'll be one of our greats at Penn State."
Smith also singled out cornerback Daryus Dixson, who had a sack-fumble sequence against Indiana. Dixson had his snaps reduced in October as he worked through the freshman wall but has "really progressed" the past few weeks, Smith said.
"He's kind of sling-shotted," Smith said. "I think he's ready to go. We're going to play him more. He played a lot last week, had a strip-sack at a pivotal moment, and he just seems to make play after play when he's in the game. So we're going to get him more involved."
'The old Penn State defense'
Penn State's defense had its most active pass rush against Indiana, tying its Big Ten high with three sacks and generating eight tackles for loss. Indiana entered the game allowing fewer than four TFLs per game.
Smith said that defensive coordinator Jim Knowles' blitz packages brought reminders of past Penn State defenses.
"It made us feel like the old Penn State defense," Smith said. "Once we get back to that, unleashing ourselves and playing fast and atlhetic and getting after it, that's when we start to have some fun and hopefully we can force some more turnovers this week."
On staying together and positive
"These guys have stayed together through all of what has happened," Smith said. "There's no dissension in the locker room. They are one, and I'm super proud of those guys. i'm super proud of how they have approached the game."
Smith also was asked how he has remained positive during the past month, which includes a three-game losing streak as interim coach. He reminded people of former coach James Franklin's set of core values with which he ran the team.
"While coach Franklin was here, our first core value was 'positive attitude,'" Smith said.
"That resonates in all walks of life, whether you're playing sports, whether you're in business, whether it's your family. You have to wake up and approach anything that you're trying to accomplish with a positive attitude and just know that you're going to deal with adversity."
Penn State visits Michigan State at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. CBS will televise.