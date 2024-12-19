What Penn State Football Fans Should Know About the SMU Mustangs
It's been a lifetime since SMU visited the Penn State football program, but the stakes were similarly high then. The Mustangs last played at Beaver Stadium in 1978, when third-ranked Penn State was chasing its first national championship. SMU, a 17-point underdog, tensed the crowd by taking a 21-12 third-quarter lead on an interception return for a touchdown.
But the Nittany Lions scored the next two touchdowns, one after going for a 4th-and-1 from their 36-yard line, to steal a 26-21 victory. That was among the closest calls of Penn State's 11-0 regular season, which ended with a 14-7 loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl to decide the national championship.
Once again, SMU stands in the way of a potential Penn State title run. The Mustangs return to Beaver Stadium 46 years later for a first-round game of the College Football Playoff. Penn State coach James Franklin was 6 years old the last time these teams played. SMU coach Rhett Lashlee wouldn't be born for another five years.
The Mustangs present a unique challenge for Penn State, one with speed, defensive skill, a reputation for being mistake-prone and a secret weapon. What should Penn State fans know about the SMU Mustangs? Here's a look.
Kevin Jennings is a playmaking quarterback
There's a reason Penn State coach James Franklin said that Jennings reminds him of Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson. Jennings is a dual-threat quarterback, sure, but he ranks 10th nationally in passing yards per attempt, 13th in efficiency and has four 300-yard passing games. But this is the part that gives Penn State's defense pause, particularly in getting its pass rush too far upfield.
"They go as he goes," Franklin said. "He's an explosive athlete, can make all the throws, but also can pull it down and run, can really run."
Watch the former receiver at running back
Brashard Smith transferred to SMU from Miami, where he played receiver while Lashlee was the offensive coordinator. Lashlee wasn't sure he'd have a roster spot for Smith at receiver, so he made Smith at running back. Wise decision.
Smith has rushed for 1,270 yards and 14 touchdowns, averages 5.85 yards per carry and was first-team All-ACC. He's more than a running back, though. Smith averages 139.5 all-purpose yards per game and is one of two FBS players with 1,200+ rushing yards and 300+ receiving yards. Smith also has 243 yards on kickoff returns, making him a threat on short kicks.
SMU takes the ball and gives it back
The Mustangs create turnovers. They have generated 15 interceptions, three each by Isaiah Nwokobia, Ahmaad Moses and Jonathan McGill. SMU has forced 21 turnovers overall. And yet they're a net zero in turnover margin.
SMU has lost 12 fumbles and thrown nine interceptions, eight by Jennings. And yet, opposing teams have scored just 17 points off turnovers against the Mustangs.
Strong on the road
SMU has won 10 consecutive road games, the nation's second-longest streak behind Texas. The Mustangs went 5-0 on the road this season, including wins at then-No. 22 Louisville (34-27), Duke (28-27 in overtime) and Virginia (33-7).
A defensive size disadvantage
Most Penn State opponents ask how they're going to defend 6-6 tight end Tyler Warren. SMU really has a matchup deficit, though. Their starting linebackers are 6-foot Kobe Wilson and 5-11 Ahmad Walker, and two of their safeties are 5-10. This is a size gap that Warren and Penn State's offense could exploit.
The 1,000-yard penalty team
The Mustangs draw flags. A lot of them, for a lot of yards. SMU is the most penalized Power 4 team (107) in the country and the only FBS team to top 1,000 yards in penalties (1,027). That should make Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter happy.
SMU's secret weapon
Perhaps the most fascinating player on SMU's roster is kicker Collin Rogers. A first-team All-American, Rogers leads the nation in field goals of 50+ yards (seven) and can tie the NCAA single-season record with one more. He has attempted an astonishing 11 field goals from 50+ yards this season. By contrast, Penn State has attempted one.
Rogers is a significant part of SMU's scoring plan, going 23-for-31 in field goals. His 23 field goals rank third nationally. But how will SMU approach its kicking game in a potentially blustery Beaver Stadium? That will be an intriguing component of Lashlee's plan.
