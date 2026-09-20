What the Snap Counts Told Us About Penn State Football in Week 3

Penn State opened the bench Saturday in its 55-13 win over Buffalo, playing a season-high 80 players, six of whom got into their first games. It was exactlly how Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell hoped the game would progress regarding snap counts and playing opportunities.

The Nittany Lions (3-0) left Beaver Stadium with a solid report card heading into Big Ten play, though some subjects irked Campbell, notably the seven defensive penalties for 87 yards. The snap counts ultimately told some new stories, as did the Pro Football Focus grades from Penn State's win over Buffalo.

Penn State offensive snap count notes

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard (6) celebrates with running back Quinton Martin Jr. (25) after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most striking snap-count change came at running back. Quinton Martin Jr. didn't get a carry or take an offensive snap at Temple in Week 2. On Saturday, Martin led Penn State's running backs in carries (10), yards (100) and snaps (22). After the game, Martin discussed what changed after not playing offensively against Temple.

"If they don't trust you, you’re not going to be on the field," Martin said. "So I did whatever I had to do to get them to trust me in that moment. I got my opportunity."

Conversely, starter Carson Hansen, who led the backfield in snaps against Marshall and overwhelmingly at Temple, played just 12 snaps against Buffalo. That was by far his lowest total of the season. He finished with 37 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

Penn State's top-graded back, according to PFF, was James Peoples at 81.6. Peoples averaged 7.4 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns on 13 snaps. Cam Wallace (PFF grade of 74.2) also stood out, particularly on a 61-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Koby Howard generated the offense's highest overall PFF grade (90.8) after producing 135 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. He did that in an efficient 34 snaps. Howard leads the Big Ten and ranks third nationally in average yards per catch (28.67).

Chase Sowell continues to lead the skill-position players in snaps (39) and is on the field reliably on run downs. He played 21 run-game snaps, most among receivers and tight ends. Fellow receiver Brett Eskildsen played a lot (28 snaps) but was targeted just twice, making both catches.

At tight end, Andrew Rappleyea left the game with an apparent upper-body issue in the first half after playing just 16 snaps. Campbell said after the game that Rappleyea could have returned but was held out as a precaution. Rappleyea also was PFF's highest-grade tight end (77.5)

Gabe Burkle, back from a 2025 torn ACL, started his second straight game and played 28 snaps, eight more than his limit against Temple. Ben Brahmer (PFF grade of 59.0) had a light game with one catch on three targets and a drop.

Left guard Trevor Buhr made PFF's weekly all-Big Ten team, playing 43 snaps and earning a grade of 74.5. Right tackle Anthony Donkoh, who graded a path for two rushing touchdowns, was Penn State's highest-graded lineman (76.3).

After missing a significant part of training camp, center Vaea Ikakoula led the Penn State offensive line with 52 snaps. He replaced starter Brock Riker after two series. Riker wasn't 100 percent before the game, Campbell said, and had no reason to risk further injury.

Penn State defensive snap count notes

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Yvan Kemajou (19) tackles Buffalo Bulls running back Messiah Burch (4) during the second quarter of the game at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety Marcus Neal Jr. made the biggest turnaround for the Nittany Lions. A week after receiving the team's lowest defensive grade (37.4) at Temple, Neal made PFF's national team of the week.

The junior played a position-high 31 snaps and led the team with a PFF grade of 91.6. Neal forced two fumbles, recovering one, and armed a Penn State secondary that held Buffalo to 60 yards passing.

With Max Granville out for the season, Yvan Kemajou took the lead role at defensive end. Kemajou (28 snaps) was outstanding, generating two quarterback hurries and making one tackle for loss. He was the defensive line's highest-graded player at 78.3.

Edge rusher Alexander McPherson (24 snaps, 73.3 PFF grade) stepped up in Granville's absence. And despite making four tackles (one for loss) and forcing a fumble, edge Caleb Bacon received a grade of 61.4 from PFF.

Defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim made a solid first impression after missing the first two games while recovering from a training camp injury. Nnodim played 15 snaps and was the Nittany Lions' highest-graded tackle (76.0). The Oklahoma State transfer made two tackles and looked comfortable inside.

Linebacker Tony Rojas (PFF grade of 85.8) contines to be Penn State's most impressive defensive player. His day was limited (31 snaps, two tackles), but Rojas rarely was out of place and also broke up a pass. Inside linebackers Cael Brezina (PFF grade of 83.7) and Kooper Ebel (70.8) combined for eight tackles.

The secondary split its snaps along conventional lines, with Zion Tracy (36), Audavion Collins (33) and freshman Josiah Zayas (31) getting the most work. Collins earned the highest PFF grade (73.3), though Dixson (64.3) did a nice job holding Chance Morrow, Buffalo's top receiver, to two receptions on seven targets.

Penn State Nittany Lions football players sing their alma mater following the game vs. the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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