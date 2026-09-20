What They Said After Penn State's 55-13 Win Over Buffalo in Week 3

STATE COLLEGE | Penn State football coach Matt Campbell isn't ready to declare his team a contender after a non-conference schedule in which the Nittany Lions outscored three opponents by a combined 105 points.

"Not where we need to be, but I think a team that has certainly grown in

different entities each week," Campbell said after Penn State's 55-13 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

Penn State (3-0) scored seven touchdowns against Buffalo, two by running back James Peoples, which is five more than its defense has allowed in three games. Everyone graded out well, but the Nittany Lions still have their share of unknowns entering Big Ten play.

Still, the tone was upbeat Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium after the win. Here's what they said after the Penn State-Buffalo game.

Penn State coach Matt Campbell

An animated Matt Campbell talks about spending time with members of Penn State’s 1986 national-championship team Friday night. pic.twitter.com/9FWYDAAOMA — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) September 19, 2026

On what he has learned about the team through three games: Not where we need to be, but I think a team that has certainly grown in different entities each week. Still [we're] a team that, in my opinion, has got so much ability and some things that were focal points for us today, we grew

in some [of those] areas. This is college football, and I think our ability to grow from week three to week four will be really important. But a team that I appreciated their urgency and the way we

played, and the sense of physicality, our details."

On a run game that produced 304 yards and five rushing touchdowns: I think they all had a couple great moments. You know, it was great to see Quinton [Martin Jr.] really have a great moment. I think if you ask [him], Q would tell you it was maybe one of his best weeks of practice, and I think he took that into the ability to execute at a really high rate on the football field. ... All four guys really did some great things with the ball in their hand in some critical moments. I thought there was growth."

On the pass defense that allowed just 60 yards: I still would tell you, I think it starts with defending the run. I think that [secondary] group is really talented, and they played a lot of football. ... Those guys have played a ton, and they have some really talented young guys behind them. It gives you some great rotation. It gives you the ability to rotate fresh bodies in and not expect those guys to play like that for 60 snaps in a game. Still, go back to if you're going to play great pass defense, you got to be able to play great run defense. I feel like that's been probably one of the strengths of how we were better today on first down and second down. I didn't think we were great last week against

Temple, and I thought we made a great improvement there, and got ourselves into some passing situations.

On receiver Koby Howard's 115-yard day: None of it surprises me because of how I watch him work. I still tell you, even today, he’ll be the first guy tomorrow morning in the facility and probably beat three-fourths of the coaching staff. He's catching the JUGS [machine] and he's that kind of football player that has this conviction to be great. We talk about this all the time. There's a difference between good intentions and intentionality. Good intentions need to be lead intentionality in your process, and Koby's a guy that lives that.

Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) stands on the field following the game against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the run game: We finally got the run game going today, and that was awesome to see. ... It was going to happen eventually. We were always just a hair off, and today we weren’t.

On what stood out about Quinton Martin Jr.: I think his ability to keep his head down, continue to go go the work, don't listen to the outside noise and continue to be a great person in that running back room, a great leader and a great teammate. He had a great week of practice, and showed it today.

On reaching 10,000 career passing yards: It’s pretty cool, honestly. I wouldn't think that I would be in this position today. But at the end of the day, I can't do that without the receivers, the running backs the O-line that I've had on my previous four teams. So credit to those guys, and I'm going to continue to do my job so we can continue to win games.

Penn State safety Marcus Neal Jr.

Penn State Nittany Lions safety Marcus Neal (31) and cornerback Zion Tracy (7) pose for a photo during football media day in Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On what he likes about the defense through three games: Just the way everybody is playing, flying around and everybody’s energy there. We could fix the little things, but everybody needs to be playing to our standards. So, I really like that, and you know, you’ve just got to keep doing better every week.

On his comfort level with the defense entering Big Ten play: I’m feeling very comfortable in this defense. You know, D-Lynn [coordinator (D’Anton Lynn] does a great job of just coaching us up on everything, and even our position coaches. So, I feel very comfortable in this defense, and we’ve only got room to keep growing.

Buffalo Bulls coach Pete Lembo

Buffalo Bulls head coach Pete Lembo looks on from the sideline during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On how the game went for Buffalo: There were some good things in all three phases, but obviously a lot of ugly things as well. First of all, I’ve got to do a better job of getting them prepared and putting our guys in a better position to be successful, and I obviously think that was a big challenge for us. I think we’re capable of playing better than we did today, and that starts with me. It was a tall order for [quarterback] Jason [Wright] to start his first game against a team that’s this talented, and I’m proud of how he handled himself.

On Penn State's biggest defensive strength: They play very cohesively, whether they’re playing coverage or bringing pressure. You know, you’re looking at some elite players, and they can roll through them too. They roll two or three deep through at each position, and they’re able to stay very fresh throughout the course of the game. That’s a good football team, and I’m sure they’re going to have a lot of success this year.

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