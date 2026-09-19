Penn State Football vs. Buffalo: Live Updates From Beaver Stadium

Penn State football returns to Beaver Stadium on Saturday for the non-conference finale. The No. 14 Nittany Lions host Buffalo in their annual Big Ten-MAC challenge. Penn State has been pretty successful in the series, going 33-3 against current MAC teams.

We're providing live updates from Beaver Stadium as Penn State seeks to make that 34-3. Follow along all afternoon. We also have you covered with how to watch the Penn State-Buffalo along with the key storylines and our predictions.

In the meantime, here's a glance at today's game.

Penn State vs. Buffalo game preview

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell walks on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State is a 40.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings, which also set the over/under at 49.5. The Nittany Lions have covered once this season, in a 45-0 season-opening win over Marshall.

Penn State is 2-0 after opening wins over Marshall and Buffalo by a combined score of 72-9. The Nittany Lions have not been seriously challenged offensively. They lead the nation in scoring defense (4.5 points per game) and did not allow a touchdown until the last 2 minutes against Temple last week at Lincoln Financial Field.

Quarterback Rocco Becht is off to the best start of his career and has played one of the top two-game stretches in the country. He leads the Big Ten in passer-efficiency rating and has completed at least 71 percent of his passes in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Penn State's passing offense also has shown explosive traits, with 12 completions of 20+ yards this season. That ranks second in the Big Ten. Conversely, Penn State is the only conference team without a run play of 20+ yards, which concerns offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser.

The Bulls (1-1) arrive at Beaver Stadium following a 33-20 loss at FIU. Buffalo opened the season with a 21-17 victory over Albany in its opener.

Receiver Chance Morrow is Buffalo's most exciting player, having scored all five of the team's touchdowns. The fifth-year senior has 18 receptions, including 12 in the team's loss at FIU.

Buffalo coach Pete Lembo said quarterback Jason Wright is likely to start against Penn State. Wright replaced starter Elijah Holmes, who was injured last week against FIU, and sparked the offense. The sophomore went 13-for-27 for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

Lembo and Penn State coach Matt Campbell are going to the decisive fifth game of their coaching series. They met four times when they coached at Ball State and Toledo, respectively, winning two games apiece.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter, follow us on social media and add Penn State on SI as a Preferred Source on Google.