What to Know About Penn State Football at the NFL Scouting Combine
Five Penn State players are set to showcase their talents at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, which takes place Feb. 24-March 3 in Indianapolis. While two of the five Nittany Lions invited to the events are projected first-round talents, the three others will have the opportunity to make a more significant impact on their draft status as they interview with teams and compete in workouts.
Some notable Penn State’s draft-eligible players, including cornerback Jalen Kimber, guard Sal Wormley and defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas, will not participate in the NFL Combine. However, here’s what to know about the five Nittany Lions who will be in attendance.
Defensive End Abdul Carter
Combine schedule: Medical exams Tuesday, team interviews Tuesday and Wednesday, measurements Thursday.
How Carter can improve his draft stock: By ensuring teams that he's healthy. Carter will not participate in on-field workouts at the combine, agent Drew Rosenhaus said, but should be able to run at Penn State's Pro Day in late March. Carter is the potential No. 1 overall pick and appears poised to fall no lower than to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 5. NFL scouts are aware of his rare blend of explosiveness, speed and drive, but perhaps Carter’s most impressive quality is his room to grow.
It’s been just one year since Carter transitioned from linebacker to defensive end. After Carter led college football with 23.5 tackles for loss in 2024, the thought of him still learning the position will captivate top-5 teams. By now, Carter doesn’t have much room to grow as one of the top 2025 NFL prospects, but if he especially impresses in his Titans interviews or puts together a dominant effort in the workouts, don’t be surprised if he’s the first player off the board in April.
What else to know about Abdul Carter: Carter was listed on Penn State’s 2024 roster at 6-3, 252 pounds. According to Bruce Feldman’s 2024 “Freaks List” for The Athletic, last offseason, Carter clocked a 4.48 40-yard dash, a 4.35 shuttle, a 10-7 broad jump and a 33.5-inch vertical jump. Carter is the 2nd overall player for the 2025 NFL Draft in NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus rankings.
Tight End Tyler Warren
Combine schedule: Medical exams Wednesday, team interviews Wednesday and Thursday, measurements and on-field workouts Friday, bench-press Saturday.
How Warren can improve his draft stock: By showcasing the physical traits that made him a do-it-all weapon for Penn State in 2024. There’s already little doubt from NFL scouts that Warren will be a productive player at the next level due to his versatility, pass-catching skills and willingness to fill any role on the field. Because of this, like Carter, Warren has little room to grow as a prospect at the combine.
However, the tight end currently projects in the top-20 range for April’s draft, and he could surely convince a team in the top-10 to draft him with a strong combine performance. Warren has natural athleticism — showing it off in Indianapolis may help remove any worries a top-10 squad has about drafting a tight end early this year.
What else to know about Tyler Warren: Warren was listed on Penn State’s 2024 roster at 6-6, 261 pounds. According to NFL Draft Buzz, he most recently ran a 4.68 40-yard dash. As a recruit, he once logged a 4.64 shuttle and 32-inch vertical jump, according to ESPN. Warren is the consensus 12th-ranked prospect by NFL Mock Draft Database.
Safety Kevin Winston Jr.
Combine schedule: Medical exams Wednesday, team interviews Wednesday and Thursday, measurements and on-field workouts Friday, bench-press Saturday.
How Winston can improve his draft stock: By convincing teams he’s on track to return to full health and potentiall better than ever. It wasn’t long ago that Winston was a projected first-round selection. He began the 2024 season considered a top-tier safety prospect. A partially torn ACL, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, prevented Winston from showcasing his skills past Week 2.
Winston may not participate in Combine drills due to his recovery. Even if he doesn’t, Winston could push himself into the second-round range through interviews and clarity on the extent of his knee recovery. If Winston is ready to participate in the workouts, he could certainly boost his stock with strong showings on the field.
What else to know about Kevin Winston Jr.: Winston was listed on Penn State’s 2024 roster at 6-2, 208 pounds. According to NFL Draft Buzz, the safety most recently ran a 4.45 in the 40. Winston is the consensus 90th-ranked prospect by NFL Mock Draft Database, putting him in the second- to third-round range.
Linebacker Kobe King
Day of workouts: Medical exams Tuesday, team interviews Tuesday and Wednesday, measurements and on-field workouts Thursday, bench-press Friday.
How King can improve his draft stock: By making a strong impression with his speed and athleticism. King’s background as a leader and the signal-caller of Penn State’s 2024 defense, instincts against the run and power as a tackler are all reasons NFL teams will have interest. But in terms of King’s athleticism, he could potentially move himself up a round or so with his on-field performance at the combine.
Some of the bigger criticisms of King have been his coverage skills, speed and agility. If, for example, King can push his 40-yard dash time closer to the 4.6 to 4.5 range at the combine, that could do a lot for his draft slot.
What else to know about Kobe King: King was listed on Penn State’s 2024 roster at 6-1, 248 pounds. According to NFL Draft Buzz, he most recently ran a 4.68 in the 40. King is currently the 184th-ranked consensus prospect by NFL Mock Draft database, putting him in the fifth- to sixth-round range.
Safety Jaylen Reed
Combine schedule: Medical exams Wednesday, team interviews Wednesday and Thursday, measurements and on-field workouts Friday, bench-press Saturday.
How Reed can improve his draft stock: By proving to NFL teams that he can continue his development. After Winston was injured last September, Reed stepped into the No. 1 safety role and hit new individual peaks. He finished with 98 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three interceptions last season. Reed’s instincts, versatility and football IQ made him an intriguing NFL prospect after a big-time campaign.
The team that drafts Reed will likely deploy him on special teams to begin his career, but if he can continue leveling up over time, he could develop into a starter. There won’t be too much for Reed to prove in the combine’s workouts, but if he can convince some teams of his future improvements in coverage and how his versatility will translate to the next level, he could challenge Winston as Penn State’s first safety off the board.
What else to know about Jaylen Reed: Reed was listed at 6-0, 212 pounds on Penn State’s 2024 roster. According to NFL Draft Buzz, he most recently ran a 4.50 in the 40. Reed is currently the consensus 171st-ranked prospect by NFL Mock Draft Database, putting him in the fifth- to sixth-round range.