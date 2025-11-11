What to Know About Potential Penn State Coaching Candidate Manny Diaz
Penn State has embarked on one of college football’s most high-profile coaching searches to replace James Franklin, who was fired Oct. 12. Athletic Director Pat Kraft promised a nationwide search for the coach he said possesses a “vision of championships.”
Penn State is hiring a football coach for the first time since 2014, when Franklin replaced Bill O’Brien. It’s a situation no one thought Penn State would be in this year, but there’s certainly talent to choose from.
We’re scouring the list of candidates for the opening at Penn State. In the latest edition of our profile series, we spotlight Duke coach Manny Diaz and whether he’s a fit for the Nittany Lions.
Manny Diaz at a glance
- School: Duke
- Age: 51
- Hometown: Miami, Florida
- Head coaching experience: Second year at Duke, three years at Miami
- Where he has coached: Diaz is in his 28th season, spending most of that time on defense. He has worked at four ACC schools, beginning his career at Florida State in 1998 and becoming Duke’s head coach in 2023. Diaz has been a defensive coordinator at Middle Tennessee, Mississippi State, Texas, Louisiana Tech, Miami and Penn State. Pat Kraft, now Penn State's athletic director, hired Diaz to be Temple’s head coach in 2018. He spent three weeks on the job before accepting the head-coaching position at Miami. James Franklin hired Diaz to become Penn State’s defensive coordinator less than a week after Miami fired him in 2021.
What to know about Manny Diaz
A compelling tie here is that Kraft already has hired Diaz. At the time, Kraft said, “We are in complete alignment about the values on which we run our athletics programs…” That Diaz left Temple after a few weeks to become Miami’s head coach isn’t likely to impact a decision now. Diaz was a hugely popular coach during his two seasons at Penn State.
Beyond that, Diaz is regarded as one of the best defensive coaches in the country. He was a 2022 Broyles Award semifinalist at Penn State and led some of the ACC’s top defenses at Miami. His defenses are always aggressive. Penn State led the nation in sacks per game in 2023 under Diaz, and Miami did the same in 2017.
Diaz went 21-15 at Miami, underwhelming for the program’s expectations, but has had just one losing season as a head coach. He had a strong first season at Duke, going 9-4. The Blue Devlis are 5-4 this year, having just lost to upstart UConn 37-34.
Why Manny Diaz would fit at Penn State
Diaz already is familiar with the Penn State, its culture and athletic department, having spent two seasons in the program. He was popular among players and ran an attacking defensive style they liked to play.
Penn State is big on culture, as is Diaz. He fit in well during his short time in Happy Valley and really seemed to embrace what the football program was about. “You get blessed to be asked to coach at a place like Penn State,” he said in 2023. Diaz also has run two programs, Duke and Miami, that could be fused to form Penn State.
Both are historic athletics brands (albeit Duke in basketball) with successful legacies and places in the future of college sports. If Penn State is looking for a coach who can build a winner through culture, Diaz has that ability. He’s also a charismatic person who would be great with donors.
Why Manny Diaz might not fit at Penn State
The defined mission of Penn State’s search is to win a national championship. Does Diaz fit that profile? He didn’t really get a full chance to demonstrate that at Miami, which wasn’t thrilled with his 2-4 finish to the 2021 season. And he won’t get the chance at Duke, which nonetheless has been a strong springboard coaching stop (witness Mike Elko’s rise to Texas A&M).
Further, Kraft might want an offensive-minded head coach who can recruit and develop dynamic playmakers, most notably at quarterback. Of course, Diaz could hire a standout offensive coordinator, but what is his offensive vision? That’s what Penn State needs. There’s also no real hint that Diaz wants to return to State College, anyway.
Bottom line
Diaz is a terrific coach and motivator who knows his way around college football. He should be on Penn State’s list, just probably not near the top. Diaz would be a safe hire if Penn State misses on other candidates. But Kraft doesn’t seem willing to spend a lot of money on safe.