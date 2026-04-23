Every Penn State Player Picked in 2026 NFL Draft and Where They're Headed

Penn State's 2025 season didn't go as planned, but the 2026 NFL Draft could be another story. As many as 10 Nittany Lions could get drafted over the three-day job fair in Pittsburgh, potentially tying the program record in the seven-round draft era.

We're tracking every Penn State move here, so stay tuned all weekend. As a parallel, Penn State's future will be on display Saturday, when Matt Campbell brings the Nittany Lions to Beaver Stadium for their first open practice of the year.

Olaivavega Ioane gets a visit from an old friend

Humbled to be spending the evening with @VegaIoane17 and his family, proud of you and your journey. #FAMILY #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/sCrzpzCfVW — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) April 24, 2026

That's quite the reunion. Former Penn State coach, who bid farewell to his former team last October, reunited with one of his top players Thursday. Franklin watched the NFL Draft with Olaivavega Ioane and his family, something Franklin made a point of doing while at Penn State.

In 2024, Franklin hustled between around Maryland to attend two draft parties for first-round picks Olu Fashanu and Chop Robinson

A brief history of Penn State in the NFL Draft

What a journey…



Nittany Lions for life 🫡 pic.twitter.com/KwstTj432b — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 23, 2026

Penn State ranks seventh in college football history with 395 draft picks dating to 1940. That includes 44 first-round picks, ranking the Nittany Lions at 14th all-time.

Over the last eight years, Penn State has been among the nation's top programs in the NFL Draft. Penn State is one of three schools (with Alabama and Georgia) to have at least five players selected in each of the last eight drafts.

Five Nittany Lions were drafted in 2025, including first-rounders Abdul Carter and Tyler Warren, and eight were drafted in 2024. Penn State also had eight players drafted 2022, led by first-round pick Jahan Dotson.

Penn State's best draft of the seven-round era was in 1996, when 10 Nittany Lions were drafted. That included four running backs. Well, two running backs (Stephen Pitts and Mike Archie) and two fullbacks (Jon Wittman and Brian Milne).

Penn State at the 2026 NFL Draft

Penn State will not have a player attending the NFL Draft, but four former Nittany Lions will be in Pittsburgh to announce picks.

Matt Millen, Shane Conlan, Paul Posluszny and Joey Porter Jr. will take the stage Friday to deliver picks in Rounds 2 and 3. Porter is among four current NFL players who will announce picks.

Read more about Penn State in the draft

From Happy Valley to the big stage⏳ #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/UoQyTaTeIh — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 23, 2026

Before the draft began, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. scouted five potential Penn State picks, saying one is flying "under the radar" among draftniks.

When the weekend is over, Penn State's 2022 recruiting class could finish with the most draft picks in program history.

Who are Penn State's best bets, steals and sleepers of the draft? We've got it covered.

Quarterback Drew Allar will be among the most fascinating players to watch in the draft. Could he go Friday night in Round 2 or 3? Will he wait through Saturday afternoon? Here's a primer on Allar's prospects.

Penn State has a lot players trending in mock drafts. But who's ready to play as a rookie?

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