What We Know About Penn State on Day 6 of the Transfer Portal Window

Penn State caught its breath Wednesday, Day 6 of the transfer portal window, as news regarding roster changes took a moment. Coach Matt Campbell didn't receive any public commitments from the portal, no one left and one player announced his decision to return.

However, Penn State isn't finished by any stretch. With more than a week left in the winter window, the Nittany Lions still must add about 40 players to their 2026 roster. Before we get to the Day 6 rundown, refresh on Tuesday's manic Day 5, Monday's Day 4 and so on.

Penn State portal by the numbers

Matt Campbell poses for a photo after being announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach during a press conference at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Our daily glance at how many players have come and gone at Penn State:

47: Penn State players who have entered the transfer portal

24: Players who have announced they are transferring to Penn State

20: Players from Iowa State who are transferring to Penn State

11: Penn State defensive linemen who have entered the portal

4: Other schools from which Penn State has received transfer commitments (Ohio State, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Colorado)

3: Quarterbacks with Iowa State ties joining Penn State's roster (Rocco Becht and Alex Manske are transferring and former Iowa State commit Kase Evans joined the Nittany Lions' 2026 recruiting class)

Penn State is No. 1!

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht looks to throw a pass in the first half of a Big 12 game vs. the Oklahoma State Cowboys. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to one transfer portal ranking, at least. 247Sports gives Penn State's portal class the highest marks through six days of the window. Volume certainly is a factor. Penn State has 24 inbound players, with only two programs (Iowa State and Oklahoma State) portaling in more players among the top-50 teams.

But Penn State also is bringing in a collection of highly ranked players. Five of the Nittany Lions' transfer are 4-star portal prospects, according to 247Sports, including quarterback Rocco Becht and tight end Benjamin Brahmer. Eighteen rank as 3-star prospects.

So far, Campbell appears to be addressing the right needs for Penn State, even though he has targeted his former Iowa State roster for the majority of his portal signees. Phase 2 continues with going outside Ames to identify the right talent for Penn State.

Freshman running back announces return

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Tikey Hayes (23) leaps over cornerback Daryus Dixson (5) during the third quarter of the Blue-White spring game at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Freshman running back Tikey Hayes announced in a social media post that he will return to Penn State in 2026, adding some electric potential to the Nittany Lions' backfield. Hayes made some noise at the 2025 Blue-White Game, particularly when he sought to leap over fellow dynamic freshman Daryus Dixson.

Though he didn't play until the Pinstripe Bowl, Hayes showed some spark, gaining 18 yards on three carries against Clemson. Hayes (5-11, 205 pounds) runs with some breakaway speed that Penn State could use.

Former Penn State coach James Franklin called Hayes driven and "very motivated," traits he can expand upon in a new backfield. Hayes was a 3-star prospect at Aliquippa High, where he was prolific, rushing for more than 3,000 yards in his last two seasons. His uncle is Terry Smith, Penn State's assistant head coach.

How many players does Penn State need to sign?

Penn State Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell speaks to reporters during a press conference at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Based on current roster projections, Penn State is a long way from fielding a full roster. As of Wednesday evening, 30 players have announced plans to return, while 24 have committed through the transfer portal.

Penn State's 2026 recruiting class added a player Wednesday in 3-star running back D'Antae Sheffey from State College High, bringing the recruiting class to 13 players (including intial signees Peyton Falzone and Jackson Ford).

Which means that Penn State is at roughly 67 players, give or take a few announcements, and needs nearly 40 more to fill the 105-player roster limit. The portal window closes Jan. 16, which means Campbell and his staff have another busy week in store. They'll be focusing on both lines, particularly a defensive front that lost 14 players between the portal and eligibility.

A popular staff member moves on

A source confirmed CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz's report that Kenny Sanders, Penn State's former director of player personnel, is headed to Notre Dame to become the assistant general manager. Sanders was a popular and important member of Penn State's football recruiting staff, particularly because of his relationships in Maryland and Virginia.

Sanders returned to Penn State after spending three years at Oregon, where he was the program's director of recruiting. In a farewell statement posted to social media, Sanders thanked Franklin and offered a generous endorsement of Campbell.

"... Penn State is in great hands with a great man and leader," Sanders wrote.

