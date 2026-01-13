What We Learned About Penn State on Day 11 of the Transfer Portal

A former Penn State starter is transferring to a playoff team, a linebacker is returning and a punter with an intriguing background is among the newest Nittany Lions.

Here's a look at what happened regarding Penn State on Day 11 of the transfer portal window. Miss anything over the NFL wild-card weekend? Check out the recap here.

AJ Harris is headed to Indiana

Some of Penn State's top players are heading to some of the nation's top programs. Four Nittany Lions, including linebacker Amare Campbell and defensive end Chaz Coleman, are transferring to Tennessee. Freshman tight end Andrew Olesh will play for Oregon. And cornerback AJ Harris could be joining the national champion.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Harris has committed to Indiana for his final season. A two-year starter, Harris broke up six passes, made five tackles for loss and had an interception for the Nittany Lions. But he did most of that during a 2024 season for which Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 4 Big Ten cornerback.

Harris, who began his career at Georgia, entered the 2025 season with high expectations. Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said of Harris, " I expect him to be one of the best that ever played here."

However, Harris was inconsistent, breaking up just one pass and giving up a touchdown reception against Northwestern that cost him future playing time. However, he's poised to close his college career with the Hoosiers, who are favored to beat Miami in the College Football Playoff championship game.

Penn State portal by the numbers

The latest Penn State portal numbers, with four days remaining in the winter window:

52: Players listed on Penn State's updated 2026 football roster

50: Penn State players in the portal

36: Players who are transferring to Penn State

7: Penn State players who are transferring to Virginia Tech

Penn State lands a punter

Penn State has added a specialist from the transfer portal.



Former Mississippi State punter Nathan Tiyce - a 26-year-old Aussie who spent five years working on a farm before picking up a football - is enrolled at University Park.



Penn State needed a punter, having lost its last two starters, Gabe Nwosu and Riley Thompson, to exhausted eligibility. So Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell turned to Mississippi State's Nathan Tiyce.

According to Sean Fitz of Blue-White Illustrated, Penn State has received a commitment from the 6-5, 230-pound freshman from Australia. Tiyce punted 12 times, averaging 39 yards per attempt, for the Rebels.

He's also an interesting story. According to his Mississippi State bio, the 26-year-old Tiyce spent two years at an Australian college and five working on a farm before getting into punting. He first kicked an American football at a 2023 tryout with Prokick Australia and ultimately landed a spot at Mississippi State.

Penn State also got a return announcement from freshman linebacker Cam Smith, who played in one game.

Two more newcomers

Penn State received commitments from two other players Monday: receiver Keith Jones Jr. from Grambling and offensive lineman Tyshohn Huff from Division II Tiffin University.

Huff spent three seasons at Tiffon, becoming a starter this past season. He started 11 games, playing guard and tackle, and allowed just one sack. The 6-5, 300-pound lineman has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Jones caught 32 passes for 450 yards and five touchdowns as a redshirt freshman at Grambling. Jones (6-4, 185 pounds) is a New Orleans native who was part of Grambling's 2024 recruiting class.

Keeping up with Beau Pribula

Former Missouri QB Beau Pribula has committed to Virginia, per @mzenitz



The former Penn State quarterback, who played last season at Missouri, will play his final year at Virginia, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Pribula reportedly made visits to multiple schools, including Oregon, before signing with the Cavaliers.

Pribula had an uneven season at Missouri, completing 67.4 percent of his passes in 10 games. He threw 11 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.

