What We Learned About the New Penn State Football Offense in Camp

Penn State essentially has a brand new offense when compared to last season. Head coach Matt Campbell brought offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser with him from Iowa State, along with two assistant coaches and 14 former Cyclones among the 20 offensive transfers.

The Nittany Lions have worked through these changes in training camp this month, providing insight into what the offense will look like for the season-opening game Sept. 5 against Marshall.

Here’s what we learned about the new Penn State offense during training camp.

Rocco Becht is a ‘different’ player

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) reacts during spring practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Rocco Becht has started for Campbell since the 2023 season at Iowa State. But Penn State fans will see a different Becht with the Nittany Lions.

"Rocco’s in a completely different space than I’ve seen him really in his career," Campbell said when Penn State began Week 3 of camp. "[He's a] guy who’s already gone through the highs of college football and the lows of college football. He's been in the same system now for a fifth year.”

Becht recovered from surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder this offseason, which repaired a torn labrum he dealt with last year. He also played through an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, making him prioritize injury resilience during the offseason.

Becht said in July he would have “no limitations” during training camp, and that has been the case. Throughout 11-on-11 drills in camp, Becht has showcased his ability to move and throw without restrictions, read defenses and make correct throws.

After passing for 2,584 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions while playing injured last season, Becht seems to be peaking before his redshirt senior year based on what Campbell is saying.

"I hate to use the word flawless, but he's played at an elite clip every day,” Campbell said. “He's had a great command of situational football, had a great command of what we're trying to accomplish offensively. But the biggest thing that a great quarterback does is, he leads the team."

Penn State will emhpasize its tight ends

Penn State Nittany Lions tight ends Ben Brahmer (left) and Andrew Rappleyea pose for photos during an autograph signing at Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State On SI

Mouser, who’s also Penn State’s tight ends coach, will employ 12-personnel formations this season, which feature two tight ends on the field. The Nittany Lions have a standout duo at the top of the depth chart in senior Ben Brahmer and redshirt junior Andrew Rappleyea, but Campbell likes the entire position room.

"I think we’re super-excited about that group," Campbell said. "If you said who has stuck out every practice, those guys have made awesome plays."

Brahmer was a semifinalist for the Mackey Award last season at Iowa State, tallying 37 catches for 446 yards and six touchdowns. Rappleyea became a red-zone threat for Penn State toward the end of 2025, hauling in a touchdown pass in each of the last three games.

In addition to those two, Penn State has Iowa State transfer Gabe Burkle, who’s working his way back from an ACL tear. Campbell recently said Burkle is the “best blocking tight end in the country,” so he figures to have a role once fully healthy.

Returning tight end Finn Furmanek has won praise from Campbell and Mouser during camp and will see reps while Burkle and fellow Iowa State transfer Cooper Alexander (out for part of camp) return.

The Nittany Lions also notably moved freshman quarterback Peyton Falzone and redshirt junior defensive end Bobby Mears to tight end during training camp. Falzone made some “really special plays” during his first day at the position, according to Campbell.

With these comments from Campbell, Penn State could be in position to continue the recent tradition of producing NFL-level tight ends, such as 2024 Mackey Award winner Tyler Warren.

Two versatile players take flight

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Quinton Martin Jr. carries the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Penn State practiced 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, wide receiver Koby Howard and running back Quinton Martin Jr. flashed their potential as versatile pieces in Mouser’s offense. Both took reps in the backfield and out of the slot, so it looks like the Nittany Lions will get creative to get them the ball.

Howard made himself known as a freshman last season despite catching only seven passes. He drew attention during his limited playing time, creating separation and averaging 19.1 yards per reception. Howard seems to be in line for a larger role in the offense.

Martin is competing with running backs Carson Hansen, James Peoples and Cam Wallace for touches. However, it appears he doesn’t need to win the starting running back job to see a sizable role in the offense.

Two young receivers stand out

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Zay Robinson (2) attempts to make a catch during spring practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While playing mostly on the second-team offense, young receivers Amarion Jackson and Zay Robinson are tough to ignore in practices. Both have made plays in contact periods of training camp.

Jackson, named one of college football's top newcomers by ESPN, could even have a role in this year’s offense. Mouser said he’s one of the most impressive freshmen he’s ever coached, and among the notable catches he made in camp was a one-handed grab on the sidelines despite tight coverage from cornerback Christian Askew.

Robinson, a redshirt freshman transfer from Iowa State, was named the offensive MVP by Mouser after Penn State’s first scrimmage of training camp, where he caught the longest touchdown pass of the scrimmage.

Jackson and Robinson both give promising upside for the future of the Nittany Lions’ receiving room, especially with projected starter Chase Sowell in his final year of eligibility this season.

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