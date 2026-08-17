What Today's Practice Really Told Us About the Penn State Football Season

STATE COLLEGE | Two days after its first scrimmage of the season, Penn State practiced Monday without a long list of potenital starters. Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser called it that time of training camp, when "bumps and bruises" emerge and the coaching staff begins limiting reps for its more experienced players.

"You're right at the point of [camp] where you're close enough to the games where you have to worry about having those guys get healthy, and you've seen enough of them in fall camp and spring ball already," Mouser said. "So it's different.

"You have some of your older guys that are working through bumps and bruises, and you've got your young guys that you still need to learn, 'Is this guy going to help us or not?' Gauging that a little bit is is case to case, but yeah, I think we're at that point in fall camp."

Penn State's list of limited players Monday was lengthy. It included four tight ends, notably Andrew Rappleyea (who had a few big moments in Saturday's scrimmage) and three cornerbacks, including starters Daryus Dixson and Zion Tracy.

Linebacker Kooper Ebel was out (though said he was fine in a post-practice media availability) as were receivers Brett Eskildsen and Zay Robinson, running back Carson Hansen and defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim.

Head coach Matt Campbell said recently that none of Penn State's preseason issues are long-term, and most of the players not in drills were running on the side. Mouser also said that Robinson, a redshirt freshman transfer receiver from Iowa State, was among the standouts during Saturday's scrimmage.

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Gabe Burkle (84) arrives in Holuba Hall for football media day. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Among those training on the side were tight end Gabe Burkle, who is returning from a 2025 ACL tear. Burkle said after practice that he feels good and has begun sprinting but wouldn't set a timetable for his return. Mouser has called Burkle, an Iowa State transfer, one of the most important players who, as a fifth-year senior, doesn't need significant time to re-enter the lineup.

Burke, who sustained the injury last Nov. 8 in the Cyclones' game against TCU, said he's in a good spot and expects to be on the field "at some point this year."

"Obviously I want to play in every game I can, but I'm doing it the right way, making sure that I'm not putting myself out there at the risk of re-injuring it again because I'm out there too early," Burkle said. "Juggling that it always hard. It just goes off feel and what the people I trust in the treatment room and on the strength staff are saying to me."

On the upside, safety Jeremiah Cooper and linebacker Alex Tatsch, both returning from 2025 season-ending injuries, worked into drills more than they have so far in camp. And Iowa State transfer receiver Karon Brookins also got some of his first work this season, which Mouser called a major positive.

The absences also brought opportunity. Freshman Peyton Falzone, who switched from quarterback to tight end during the second week of camp, got plenty of reps in 7-on-7 drills with Rappleyea, Burkle, Cooper Alexander and Brian Kortovich watching.

Falzone still looked like a rookie tight end, and Mouser (who coaches the position) spent a lot of time with him. But the former quarterback already has impressed at the position.

Campbell said that Falzone made several eye-catching plays during his first two days at the position, and fellow tight end Ben Brahmer already called Falzone the fastest player at the position.

"He's a fast dude," Brahmer said. "... It's going to be really fun to watch Peyton and see what [Mouser] can do with him."

First look at new Penn State tight end Peyton Falzone running through a drill with posititon coach Taylor Mouser.



Fellow TE Ben Brahmer called Falzone the fastest player in the position room. pic.twitter.com/9JnuGeSN6U — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) August 17, 2026

A familiar face visits practice

Former Penn State assistant coach Jay Paterno, right, talks with head coach Matt Campbell and defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn at Nittany Lions practice. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State on SI

Former Penn State assistant coach Jay Paterno was a notable attendee at practice Monday. Paterno spent time chatting with Campbell and defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn during warmups and watched a bit of drills alongside team general manager Derek Hoodjer.

Paterno recently was elected to his fourth term on the Penn State Board of Trustees. He received 12,066 votes, the most among the three alumni trustees who were elected to the board.

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter and follow us on social media.