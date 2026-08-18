Biggest Takeaways From Penn State Football's First Scrimmage

STATE COLLEGE | Two days before its first scrimmage of training camp, Penn State's offense had a "struggle-bus day." That's what tight end Ben Brahmer called it. Too many third-and-long situations, kind of slow, not a lot going for it.

So Brahmer and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser felt better after the offense generated more punch and more plays in Saturday's scrimmage at Beaver Stadium. It wasn't a perfect effort, but it was better.

"Saturday was a physical scrimmage," Mouser said Monday after practice. "... It was violent, and there were a lot of plays. We had like 90-something plays. It was hot, and we were looking for people that were going to tap out, and we didn't.

"So I think it was just the physicality that our guys brought, the effort that our guys brought when those scrimmages kind of turned into a battle of the trenches up front and who wants it more. And I thought our guys rose to the challenge pretty well."

Penn State's first scrimmage led head coach Matt Campbell and his staff to sit some players Monday for various reasons as the team grinds through the heart of training camp. Several projected starters, notably running back Carson Hansen and receiver Brett Eskildsen, missed the scrimmage, providing opportunities for others.

We surveyed the Nittany Lions on Monday for the standouts from Scrimmage #1. Here's what we learned.

A young wide receiver emerges

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Zay Robinson (2) attempts to make a catch during spring practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zay Robinson, a redshirt freshman transfer from Iowa State, has been building a resume through training camp. Mouser even called the receiver the offensive MVP of the scrimmage.

Robinson played in various spots across the position, caught the longest touchdown pass of the scrimmage (and possibly of camp) and accepted the challenge Mouser made of him after spring practice.

"I said, 'We need you to be better,' because he's one of our most competitive guys, and he rose to the challenge," Mouser said. "He's done a good job of making contested catches in the middle of the field, and ... I've just been impressed with his ability to turn himself into a pro with how he prepares every day."

Progress on the offensive line

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive line coach Ryan Clanton watches a drill during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brahmer called the offensive line his scrimmage MVP, particularly for how it rebounded from Thursday's off day. Importantly, right tackle Anthony Donkoh played Saturday as he works his way back from an offseason procedure.

"Donkoh is getting healthy, and I see why he is as good as he has been," Mouser said.

The offensive coordinator said that left tackle Malachi Goodman, who is locked in one of camp's most-watched battles, made strides in the scrimmage. Mouser also singled out left guard Trevor Buhr, the only Iowa State transfer expected to start on the offensive line, as one of the top players in both the scrimmage and in camp.

"He and [right guard] Cooper Cousins are O-linemen that take pride in how violent and physical they can be, and Trevor has done a good job of that," Mouser said. "He's consistent in pass protection every rep. He doesn't lose in pass pro, and is violent at the point of attack."

Tony Rojas is rounding into form

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas pauses during the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rojas, Penn State's most important linebacker (and possibly defensive player), has been working without restrictions through training camp. He challenged Mouser's playcalling with the multiple locations and ways from which he can attack. Mouser also called Rojas the team's best blitzer.

"I haven't had to go against a lot of linebackers that are as athletic as that guy," Mouser said. "I mean, he's all over the field, and that feels like his football IQ is on another level, so the game just moves slow. So he's a guy you always have to have a plan for where he's at."

Since Rojas missed spring drills and is playing for his fourth defensive coordinator in four years, he has hit another reset switch. But linebackers coach Tyson Veidt said that Rojas has addressed that by getting his work in bulk.

Rojas also is playing at a work-in-progress position. Caleb Bacon, who started at Iowa State last season, is practicing with the defensive ends, though returning sophomore Alex Tatsch is getting back into the flow after sustaining an injury late in 2025.

"We're still as a group learning how to play together, and I think that part will come as we continue to get reps collectively together," Veidt said. "Obviously, it's a new defense for everybody, and at times you can't tell that, and at times you certainly can tell that. So that collective consistency for us, down after down, is really what we're working on."

Quick hits from the scrimmage

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell runs a route during spring practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Receiver Chase Sowell on Saturday delivered his "best practice since he's been here," according to Mouser. Penn State needs Sowell, a redshirt senior, to stack more of those days before the Sept. 5 opener against Marshall.

The offensive line is reducing its missed and blown assignments, which Mouser traces to their fusion in the position room. "I've been impressed with their communication and their chemistry," Mouser said. "When you walk into the O-line room, it's gross and disgusting and hilarious, just like you think it would be."

Another tight end to watch? Finn Furmanek, a former walk-on from State College High, was the standout at his position, which was missing a couple guys. "He's a guy that's going to play a lot of football for us this year, and I don't think that's being talked about enough," Mouser said

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