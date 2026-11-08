What We Learned From Penn State's Harrowing Win Over Washington

It was almost another disaster for Penn State on Saturday. After taking a 28-6 halftime lead over Washington, the Nittany Lions surrendered 19 unanswered points in the second half and came close to being on the wrong side of a double-digit comeback for the second time this season.

However, Penn State survived for a 28-25 win at Husky Stadium in Seattle after its 12-play, 70-yard drive took the final 7:40 off the clock. It was head coach Matt Campbell’s first Big Ten win on the road this season, yet it nearly didn’t happen.

Here’s what we learned about the Nittany Lions, who improved to 5-4 overall and 2-4 in Big Ten play.

Penn State can’t carry momentum into second half

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell reacts to a first down against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game should’ve been a much easier win for Penn State after how it played in the first half. Quarterback Rocco Becht led the offense to 303 yards in the first half, when the team scored all of its 28 points.

The defense played stellar as well. Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. went 6-for-15 for 36 yards, and after a 65-yard drive that resulted in a field goal to start the game, the Huskies picked up just 58 yards of offense.

But Washington reversed its fortunes in the second half. A Penn State offense that looked explosive in the first half could hardly stay on the field until its last drive. The defense gave up two touchdown drives as Washington stormed back. It was reminiscent of Penn State's 24-20 loss to Wisconsin, in which the Nittany Lions gave up a 17-0 first-half lead.

Losing momentum like this could be because of the play-calling near the end of the first half, when the Nittany Lions opted to play conservatively on a drive that started on their own 30-yard line with 1:49 before halftime. It could’ve been the right decision to be content with a 28-6 lead, but it was the clear turning point to Washington’s near comeback.

"I put that as much on anybody else as me," Penn State coach Matt Campbell said when asked about comparisons to the team's loss to Wisconsin. "And so I thought the biggest thing for me was trying to help our guys regain their poise.

"Don't just want them to have poise. Go lead them to have some poise and help them get through it. I think that was my biggest undertaking. I could have been better in some of those moments."

Penn State had more problems facing a mobile quarterback

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell talks with Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) following the game at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Williams made this a close game because of his ability to extend plays and make something happen. On a successful two-point conversion that cut the Huskies’ deficit to three points, Williams evaded tackles in the backfield before finding tight end Baron Naone at the edge of the end zone.

A few plays before that, Williams picked up 23 yards on a rush to set up his team in Nittany Lions territory. Penn State cornerback Ibn McDaniels made a key interception at the start of the fourth quarter, but Williams responded well by leading his second touchdown drive of the game.

Williams ended the game by completing just 19 of 33 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns, but he improved in the second half. The Nittany Lions’ defense was fortunate the offense stayed on the field for the rest of the game after Williams’ last drive.

Without another chance at a possession, Williams couldn’t make another big-time play to potentially take the lead. Washington’s defense needed one more stop but couldn’t generate one.

Running back Carson Hansen proves why he’s still starting

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21) rushes against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Cam Wallace got most of the attention last week in Penn State’s win over Purdue with his 135-yard performance. It overshadowed Carson Hansen, who looked like an improved running back as well, totaling 96 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Hansen remained the starter against Washington despite Wallace’s breakout and proved why he deserved the role. Hansen rushed for a season-high 119 yards on 14 attempts, averaging 8.5 per carry.

Hansen also made one of the most important plays for the Nittany Lions during the second half. He broke free for a 36-yard gain with just over five minutes left, setting his team up in a position to ice the game. Which it did.

Earlier in the game, Hansen showed some patience for a running lane to open on a play, scoring a touchdown from 12 yards out. Hansen had not rushed for more than 51 yards in a Big Ten game before last week. On Saturday, he eclipsed the century mark for the first time in 2026.

"We came together as an offense, and there were meetings [during the bye week] where we said, 'Man, this has to be emphasized for our offense to be successful,'" Hansen said. "And that’s what we did. We can’t have an ego about it. We have to stay humble and take it one day at a time, because it can always be better."

Up next

Penn State hosts Minnesota on Nov. 14 for a primetime game at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for either 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET.

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter, follow us on social media and add Penn State on SI as a Preferred Source on Google.