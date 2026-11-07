Penn State vs. Washington Football: Live Updates, Analysis From Husky Stadium

SEATTLE | Penn State plays an underrated game Saturday amid college football's seven top-25 matchups, visiting Washington for what should be an entertainer. There's depth to the matchup, as the team's strengths and weaknesses mesh uniquely.

We'll be delivering live updates, analysis and general nonsense all afternoon from Seattle, where Penn State fans are on a de facto bowl trip (Pike Place Market looked like a pep rally). So follow along as the Nittany Lions take on the Huskies.

Also, check out our Penn State on SI predictions and our look at the Nittany Lions' potentially stressed passing game. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Penn State vs. Washington injury updates

Penn State receiver Koby Howard officially out for a 6th straight game. Friday’s Penn State-Washington availability report. pic.twitter.com/Ra4ukiSUOI — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 7, 2026

Three Penn State receivers linger in various states of availability entering the game. Koby Howard is officially out, according to Friday's availability report, meaning he'll miss his sixth straight game.

Meanwhile, Zay Robinson is listed as questionable while starter Chase Sowell is probable. Sowell should return after a one-game absence. His presence will be essential for quarterback Rocco Becht.

Two other key Penn State names to know are left tackle Malachi Goodman and defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim, both listed as probable. Goodman was hurt in the first half against Purdue but gutted through the game. Garrett Sexton, who got 10 snaps with Goodman out, would replace him.

Nnodim, who missed the season's first two games, has been a run-stopping force inside. He leads the interior linemen with 2.5 tackles for loss.

Penn State vs. Washington pregame stats to know

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) takes the snap gainst the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

As far as strength-on-strength, Penn State brings the Big Ten's top-rated passing defense (141.4 ypg) to Washington, which has the conference's fourth-ranked passing offense. The Huskies haven't been great behind quarterback Demond Williams Jr., scheduled to start Saturday, but are better with him than backup Elijah Brown.

Then there's weakness-on-weakness. Penn State is tied for 15th in the Big Ten in sacks generated (10), with only five of those coming in Big Ten play. Meanwhile, Washington has allowed a league-high 26 sacks, 23 against Big Ten teams.

Washington cannot run the ball. The Huskies rank 135th nationally in rushing offense (95 ypg), a number twisted by their performance against Iowa (25 carries, minus-3 yards).

Penn State vs. Washington pregame reads

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Audavion Collins breaks up a pass intended for Purdue Boilermakers receiver Asaad Waseem (19) during the third quarter of the game at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State is playing at Washingon for the first time since 1921. That was the Nittany Lions' first game on the West Coast, requiring them to take a three-day cross country trip by train.

One of the most fascinating matchups today will be Washington receiver Chris Lawson (26 receptions for 344 yards in his last three games) vs. Penn State cornerback Audavion Collins, who has allowed five catches all year. Here's hoping they're working against each other often.

How did a phone call earlier this year change the course of Penn State running back Cam Wallace's career?

Penn State has struggled on the field this season and off it, writes columnist Ben Jones. It's a situation worth monitoring.

There's always reason to look ahead. We did so this week, peering into the January portal, in our Week 10 Penn State footbal mailbag.

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