Iowa vs. Washington Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6

The No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes suffered their first loss of the 2026 season in Week 5, scoring just 14 points in a loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ohio State is the current favorite to win the national title, so it’s not a bad loss for an Iowa team that knocked off Michigan in Week 4 on a last-second play. That win doesn’t look nearly as impressive with the Wolverines losing their last game against Minnesota to drop to 3-2 this season.

This week, Iowa takes on the 3-2 Washington Huskies, who have dropped back-to-back Big Ten games after a 3-0 start. The Huskies had wins over Washington State, Utah State and Eastern Washington, three teams that they were expected to beat before conference play.

Washington has lost back-to-back games by one possession, yet it is favored against the ranked Hawkeyes. Can it snap this two-game skid?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for an intriguing Big Ten matchup on Friday night.

Iowa vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Iowa +2.5 (-105)

Washington -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Iowa: +124

Washington: -148

Total

41.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Iowa vs. Washington How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 9

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Husky Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX or FS1

Iowa record: 4-1

Washington record: 3-2

Iowa vs. Washington Key Player to Watch

Hank Brown, Quarterback, Iowa

Iowa quarterback Hank Brown suffered a mild shoulder or collarbone sprain, and it appears he has a chance to play in Friday’s matchup.

This season, Brown has completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 832 yards, five scores and one interception while taking four sacks. He also has one rushing touchdown in 2026.

The Iowa offense is just 111th in the country in EPA/Rush this season, so losing Brown would be a massive downgrade to this attack. Overall, the Hawkeyes are just 101st in the country in success rate and 84th in adjusted EPA/Play.

After scoring just 14 points in last week’s loss to Ohio state, the Hawkeyes are hoping Brown is able to return on Friday.

Iowa vs. Washington Prediction and Pick

It’s a little surprising to see Washington favored in this Big Ten battle after back-to-back losses in conference play. Washington started the season 3-0, yet it has covered the spread in just one of five games.

So, are the Hawkeyes being undervalued, even on the road?

The way to beat this Iowa defense is through the air (92nd in EPA/Pass), but the Huskies are just 107th in EPA/Pass in the 2026 season and 124th in third/fourth down success rate.

Iowa is seventh in adjusted EPA/Play on defense this season, and while the offense is outside the top-100 in success rate, Washington’s isn’t any better (84th in success rate).

This should be a low-scoring game, which usually is a good sign to take the points.

Washington is off to a 3-2 start, but it has not been able to handle back-to-back Power 4 opponents in Minnesota and USC, losing both games.

I believe Iowa is a live dog on Friday, as it looks to maintain a spot in the top-25.

Pick: Iowa +2.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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