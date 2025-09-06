What We Learned From Penn State's Week 2 Win Over FIU
STATE COLLEGE | The first-half weather in State College on Saturday was gloomy and cold, as was Penn State’s offense against FIU. But the Nittany Lions overcame a troubling start to defeat the Panthers 34-0 and extend their record to 2-0. Here’s what we learned from Penn State’s Week 2 victory.
Penn State wasn’t thrilled with its first half, either
A rain of boos poured down on Penn State’s offense several times in the first half. The offense couldn’t get into a rhythm, and the fans weren’t pleased. Neither was Penn State coach James Franklin.
He said the team started “sluggish” and executed poorly. It was a culmination of too many drops and missed throws.
“We wanted to start faster,” wide receiver Devonte Ross said. “We're not really focusing on the boos and stuff like that. We know what we need to do as an offense, and I think once we got into the half, we kind of regrouped ourselves and came out and played a little better.”
For context, Penn State entered FIU territory on all eight first-half possessions but scored just 10 points. The consistency and execution weren’t there, which is a bit concerning considering the Nittany Lions’ opponent.
But Franklin also pointed out that Penn State’s defense, which shut out the Panthers, didn’t start fast, either. All around the Nittany Lions have improvements to make, and they certainly can’t start the way they did Saturday against any competent Big Ten team.
“I was not happy with how we started,” Franklin said. “Starting fast on offense, defense and special teams, we did not do that today.”
RELATED: Penn State football report card: FIU edition
Rushing numbers improve, but there’s still work to do
Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen form one of the best backfield tandems in college football but struggled in Week 1, combining for just 62 yards on 16 carries. They improved Saturday, gashing a weak FIU run defense for 220 combined yards. But in short-yardage situations and on third down, the run game continued to fall short. Penn State had three carries for seven yards on third down, part of its 3-for-12 conversion rate.
The duo produced a large sum of their production first down (169 yards on 12.1 yards per carry). The performance was an improvement from Week 1, although Singleton and Allen still thought it could have been better.
“I feel like there was so much that I left out there, especially in the first half. There’s so much I could have done better in the open field,” Allen said.
Same for the offensive line. For a unit with Joe Moore Award aspirations, its production through the first two weeks has been underwhelming.
“I haven't watched this tape yet, but based on last week and what I saw today out on the field, I think there's a lot of meat left on the bone,” Franklin said. “I think we have a chance to be a dominant front, and I wouldn't necessarily say we played like that up to this point.”
Drew Allar fought his game vs. FIU
With Penn State’s offense fluttering in the first half, Allar attempted a short pass to Singleton on 3rd-and-7 at FIU’s 42-yard line. But the throw was ahead of the Nittany Lions’ running back and fell incomplete. Seconds later, Allar grabbed his collar in frustration and walked off the field to boos. That’s just the kind of day it was for Penn State’s quarterback.
“Yeah, I didn't think he was in his normal rhythm,” Franklin said. ”We had some drops. He had some throws that he normally makes that he didn't. Obviously, that was a major factor for us on third down as well. But we just couldn’t seem to get into a rhythm on offense, and that's part of it.”
That drive marked the fourth time the Nittany Lions were in FIU territory in the first half. But Penn State scored just seven points on those opportunities. Allar struggled from the start, completing just one of his first five passes. Allar’s problem was his inability to lead receivers, which cost Penn State multiple times on crucial downs.
“I knew that coming off the field in the first half, I didn't play as well as I wanted to play,” Allar said. “But I just knew I had to come into the half and reset and flush it. And I think we did a good job on the first two drives coming out of the half and putting points on the board. Just got to be more consistent throughout the game. That really starts with me. I kind of killed our momentum at times throughout the first half.”
But it wasn’t just a lack of execution; it was Allar’s body language as well. In the first quarter, Allar threw the ball behind Allen, who ran a mesh concept. Immediately, Allar put his head down. For a quarterback who wears his emotions on his sleeve, the rough outing seemed to get to his head, and it may have been snowballing his mistakes.
“I just don’t think it was good enough in general,” Allar said of his game.
Penn State's defensive line is getting it done
The defensive line entered the year with multiple question marks. Defensive tackle Zane Durant and edge Dani Dennis-Sutton were surefire stars, but depth behind them was an issue.
Fast forward to Week 2, and the defensive line looks like one of Penn State’s best units. Durant and Dennis-Sutton are wreaking havoc, but other players are emerging as well. Sixth-year senior Zuriah Fisher played for the first time since the 2023 Peach Bowl, tackle Alonzo Ford Jr. made his first career interception and end Jaylen Harvey delivered the pressure on FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins that forced it. In fact, defensive tackles have made both of Penn State’s interceptions this season.
“That's crazy, and that's also rare,” said safety Zakee Wheatley, who made two touchdown-saving plays in the second half. “So having Zane [Durant] and then [Ford do that], that's crazy.”
Then there’s freshman Chaz Coleman, who garnered plenty of hype in the offseason and strung together an impressive showing against FIU. His big play was a strip sack of FIU quarterback Joe Pesansky, which he returned 39 yards. In addition, Coleman made four tackles (two for losses) and two quarterback hits.
“You guys are starting to see what we saw in camp,” Franklin said. “... He wasn't even here for spring ball, so I think you're going to just see him continue to take significant strides. He is quick, he's twitchy, he's athletic. And he's 250 pounds and looks skinny.”