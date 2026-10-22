What Went So Wrong With Penn State's Offense This Season

Penn State’s offense has spiraled through the team’s 0-4 start to Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions rank in the bottom half of the conference in several categories, including 13th in total offense (384.1) and points (28.7) per game. In just Big Ten games, Penn State ranks 15th in scoring (18.5 ppg)

So where did Penn State’s offense go wrong? Signs emerged well before the season that pointed to this happening in head coach Matt Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser’s first year with the program.

Two quarterbacks didn’t practice in full during spring

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Alex Manske (7) throws a pass during warmups before the game against the USC Trojans at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The starting point for Penn State’s quarterback situation is spring practice. At the time, starter Rocco Becht was limited as he recovered from shoulder surgery, and backup Alex Manske was sidelined after being diagnosed with a heart issue that required surgery in March.

The Nittany Lions overhauled their roster this season, adding 62 new players including Becht and Manske. But as the offense worked through that change in the spring, the unit couldn’t get full reps with Becht as the starter. And Manske didn’t practice at all, meaning Division III transfer Connor Barry took most of the live reps last spring.

Now, as questions emerge about Becht’s future as the starter, Campbell said he doesn’t think Manske is ready yet. That could be because he missed the past two springs (including his freshman year at Iowa State) and didn’t practice at Penn State until fall camp.

"From Alex’s standpoint, we have great belief that he’s going to have a bright future,” Campbell said. “His time will come, and when that time comes, we’ll be excited for that opportunity. But obviously that time is not right now."

Red-zone struggles showed early

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Carter Meadows (14) tackles Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State traces its red-zone issues to the first offensive series of the season. It was overlooked because it was the offense’s first drive, and Penn State defeated Marshall 45-0, but it clearly shows the issue.

The Nittany Lions began the season at the 50-yard line but settled for a field goal at the 20-yard line, where the drive stalled out. Kicker Ryan Barker getting called on for a short field goal is a recurring theme for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions have been in the red zone 28 times this season but have scored just 15 touchdowns. Their 53.6 percent red-zone touchdown rate ranks 108th in the country, and Barker has attempted four field goals of 20-29 yards.

This problem showed up again this past weekend in a 21-18 loss to Michigan. Penn State had a 16-play, 69-yard drive that took 9 minutes but settled for a field goal at the 6-yard line. The Nittany Lions might not be winless in conference action if they scored more red-zone touchdowns.

Carson Hansen, James Peoples haven’t met expectations

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples (1) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at New Ryan Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State bolstered its running back room with Iowa State transfer Carson Hansen and Ohio State transfer James Peoples, but neither has lived up to expectations. Hansen was the No. 9 running back in the transfer portal, according to the 247Sports Composite, and Peoples was supposed to bring explosive-play potential.

Neither back has a carry of 10 yards or more in Big Ten play, when the Nittany Lions have been inefficient on the ground. With a 2.5 yards-per-carry average in conference action, Penn State ranks last in the Big Ten.

Little is working for the Nittany Lions in the run game. This was an issue as early as the Marshall game, when Penn State averaged 3.6 yards per carry, but that was likely overlooked. Hansen has 72 carries for 278 yards and four touchdowns, while Peoples has 57 attempts for 246 yards and two scores. Quinton Martin Jr. and Cam Wallace have a combined 13 carries in conference play.

Without a more reliable run game from Hansen and Peoples, the Nittany Lions’ losing streak could continue.

Koby Howard gets injured

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard (6) runs for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Receiver Koby Howard was making highlight play after highlight play during the non-conference schedule. He averaged 28.7 yards per catch through the first three games and looked like one of the best players in the Big Ten.

However, Howard got injured (according to Campbell) during the Buffalo game and has missed all four conference games. Campbell said Howard is “questionable” for the Purdue game on Oct. 31 after the bye week.

Receiver Chase Sowell has stepped up in Howard’s absence, but the Nittany Lions still have lost all four games without Howard. Once Howard returns from injury, he and Sowell could be a highly productive receiving duo.

Rocco Becht’s production falls in Big Ten play

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) throws against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Statistically, Becht ranked among the best quarterbacks in the country at the start of the season. But in Big Ten play, that hasn’t been the case.

Through four conference games, Becht is completing 59.6 percent passes for 913 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions. He made three costly turnovers against Michigan, which led to all 21 points for the Wolverines. Becht ranks 14th in the Big Ten in quarterback rating (112.05) in conference games.

Becht made some lousy passes against Michigan, particularly in the second half, that prevented Penn State from keeping up with the Wolverines. That said, Campbell isn’t going to bench Becht amid these struggles.

"We have complete faith in Rocco Becht," Campbell said. "Rocco has continued to obviously play good football, and there’s times and a couple moments that he would love to have back. That’s part of the game.”

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