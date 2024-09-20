What You Need to Know About Penn State Vs. Kent State
No. 10 Penn State just might be the biggest favorite in its history Saturday, when the Nittany Lions host Kent State for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Beaver Stadium. The game is Penn State's last of the 2024 non-conference schedule and, for some, that's good news.
Penn State (2-0) opens the Big Ten schedule against Illinois on Sept. 28 in its first prime-time game of the season. Before getting there, the Nittany Lions need to get out of Saturday's game against the Golden Flashes healthy and with a win. Here's what to know about the Penn State-Kent State game.
Penn State is a huge favorite over Kent State
The Nittany Lions are 49-point favorites, according to DraftKings, which is their largest spread since at least 1995. According to Oddsshark, which tracks betting lines since that year, this is the fifth game in which Penn State is favored by 40+ points. The Nittany Lions have covered the spread each previous time. Further, in their last 19 games as favorites, Penn State is 15-3-1 against the spread, according to Oddsshark.
Kent State is the lowest-ranked team in college football
This has been a tough stretch for the Golden Flashes, who are 1-14 since the beginning of the 2023 season and have been outscored 149-41 this season. Tennessee defeated Kent State 71-0 last week, offering a running clock after taking a 65-0 halftime lead. The Golden Flashes declined.
According to ESPN's College Football Power Index, Kent State ranks 134th (and last) in in the FBS. the FPI projects Kent State to win 1.3 games this season.
Just how badly is Kent State struggling?
The Golden Flashes rank last in the FBS in seven statistical categories, according to the NCAA. That includes scoring defense (49.7 points per game), rushing defense (288 ypg), total defense (570.7 ypg) and total offense (201.3 ypg).
Penn State's secondary will look different against Kent State
Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said this week that safety KJ Winston would be out "long-term" with an undisclosed injury. It's a significant blow for Penn State's defense. Winston, the team's leading tackler in 2023, is a returning all-Big Ten player, perhaps its best defender and a potential first-round NFL Draft pick next season.
The loss of Winston will shuffle Penn State's secondary. Jaylen Reed, who was so impactful playing the hybrid "Lion" spot against West Virginia, will return to safety with Zakee Wheatley. Cornerback Cam Miller, who started against Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl, will see more reps at nickel cornerback. Franklin also expects to get promising true freshman Dejuan Lane more snaps at safety.
Ultimately, Penn State wants to develop another safety to play Winston's open spot, thus allowing Reed to play that "Lion" role in which he has thrived. The Nittany Lions also might play more three-linebacker rotations, though depth is an issue there as well. The good news: Penn State has three games to sort the safety spot before visiting USC in October.
The explosive-play offense has returned
After ranking 97th nationally last season in plays of 20+ yards, the Nittany Lions have made great leaps early this season. Penn State has 14 plays of 20+ yards this season, just five fewer than it made all of last season. Penn State leads the nation in percentage of pass plays of 15+ yards (34.21 percent) and is fifth in big-play percentage (22.22 percent).
Watch for Nicholas Singleton in the passing game
The Penn State running back, who has two 100-yard rushing games already, likely won't play into the third quarter Saturday. At least, he shouldn't. However, Franklin wants to showcase Singleton's improving skills as a receiver. Though he has just two receptions this season, Singleton made a deft touchdown catch against Bowling Green on a fastball from quarterback Drew Allar. That was the first real "wow" moment underscoring Singleton's improved receiving skills.
"Nick Singleton’s improvement in the passing game is dramatic," Franklin said this week on the Penn State Coaches Show. "That’s where you’re going to see us continue to be creative, when you can line up your running back in multiple spots and get him multiple touches."
It's Military Appreciation Day
Penn State hosts its annual Military Appreciation Day on Saturday. Defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon will lead the team onto the field and present the American fiag to his mother, Felecia. According to Penn State, Felecia Beamon ended her career assigned to Bravo Company 121 Signal Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, as a Small Extension Node Site Chief. The pre-game ceremonies begin at 3:10 p.m. ET.
